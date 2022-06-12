Shoppers Say Their Pores 'Literally Disappeared' When Using This Lightweight Sunscreen

Hundreds of shoppers rave about the sunscreen on Tatcha's site, with many confirming that it's an essential part of their daily routine. One shopper who called it "fabulous" said, "Finally a sunscreen that feels good and looks good on the face!" A user chimed in to say that "wearing this doesn't feel like you have sunscreen on." A rave reviewer even went as far as to say, "Seriously, my pores literally disappeared" upon application.