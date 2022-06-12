Shoppers Say Their Pores 'Literally Disappeared' When Using This Lightweight Sunscreen
Sunscreen is a must-have element of your skincare routine all year-round, although it's especially important to make sure you're wearing SPF when you're spending more time outdoors. But it can often be difficult to find a face sunscreen that doesn't clog your pores, give you an oily complexion, or feel heavy on your skin. That's where Tatcha's Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen comes in. The brand is known for its luxe skincare essentials, and this facial SPF is no different.
The sunscreen has broad spectrum SPF 35 PA+++ with a lightweight formula that's designed to feel smooth on the skin and blur the look of pores. It's recommended for all skin types, so whether you tend to be dry or oily, or anywhere in between, the sunscreen should feel comfortable on your face. SPF 35 protects your skin from both UVA and UVB rays, which means it offers defense against both aging and burning.
To buy: tatcha.com, $15
The sunscreen is formulated with silk extract for a smooth feel, Japanese wild rose to tighten the appearance of pores and smooth the texture of your skin, and loquat leaf extract, which includes antioxidants to calm skin. It's also paraben- and synthetic fragrance-free, as well as non-comedogenic (read: won't clog pores).
While the product can certainly be worn on its own, the brand also recommends using it as a primer under makeup for daily sun protection. You can shop the sunscreen in two sizes: 2 fluid ounces (which meets TSA carry-on requirements), as well as a mini size of .34 fluid ounces that's easy to throw in your purse for reapplication on the go.
To buy: tatcha.com, $68
Hundreds of shoppers rave about the sunscreen on Tatcha's site, with many confirming that it's an essential part of their daily routine. One shopper who called it "fabulous" said, "Finally a sunscreen that feels good and looks good on the face!" A user chimed in to say that "wearing this doesn't feel like you have sunscreen on." A rave reviewer even went as far as to say, "Seriously, my pores literally disappeared" upon application.
Another buyer said that it "didn't feel so oily or leave a white cast on my face," which is a common issue with many face sunscreens on the market. One shopper added that they love that it's "a sunscreen and primer in one that doesn't break me out!"
If you're looking for a weightless-feeling sunscreen that can be worn alone or with makeup without leaving a white cast, be sure to check out this pick from Tatcha. And if you're looking for more SPF, you can also opt for the brand's Silk Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++, which is designed to hydrate and even your skin tone.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.