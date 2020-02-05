Target Is Launching a Trendy New Travel Line With Luggage, Backpacks, Duffels, and Even Packing Cubes

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

When you think of stylish luggage, you probably think of expensive, high-end brands that require quite an investment. However, Target is here to change the luggage game with its new Open Story line, a collection of on-trend luggage and travel gear that takes quality seriously while sticking to an affordable price point.

The mega-retailer already has quite the selection of affordable luggage in stores and online, although this new collection brings style and affordability together in a new way. The line includes 40 pieces, ranging in price from $20 for a hardside cosmetic case to $180 for a checked rolling suitcase.

Travel + Leisure got the chance to speak with Julie Guggemos, Target's senior vice president of product design and brand management, about the new launch, which will be available in Target stores Feb. 9 and online Feb. 13.

Why did Target decide to enter into the competitive ring of stylish, trend-focused luggage? "The inspiration behind Open Story came directly from our guests and understanding that they are prioritizing travel and experiences more than ever before," Guggemos said. According to Guggemos, the new line caters to Target customers' on-the-go lifestyle with "stylish, functional luggage that doesn’t compromise on quality," and is 25-30% less expensive than luggage from comparable brands.

The collection includes hardside suitcases, as well as multiple sizes and styles of backpacks and duffel bags. The line's accessories include a set of packing cubes, cosmetic case, and RFID-blocking travel wallet. The luggage itself comes in two sizes, which includes a carry-on and checked suitcase that will retail for $150 and $180, respectively. Built-in TSA-approved locks, a USB port, and silent 360-degree spinner wheels prove quality is key.

The different styles of backpacks for men and women can be used for everyday use, commuting, and travel. Both neutral and bold colorways let these bags cater to your own personal travel style.

Duffel, weekender, and garment bags also join the ranks of suitcases and backpacks, perfect for short trips or weekend travel.

"We designed the entire line to include signature details that accommodate an array of travelers’ needs, whether they’re flying halfway around the world or catching a train to the next city over," Guggemos said.

So whether you pick up a new set of packing cubes or update your luggage collection completely, Open Story's comprehensive collection has a wide variety of options that won't hurt your wallet. Check back here on Feb. 13 to shop our favorites.

