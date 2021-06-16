Shop Target's Secret Travel Section for Every Type of Trip You're Taking this Year

The American Tourister made the list because the shell is made from ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene), a type of durable thermoplastic that makes the suitcase lighter than some other hardsided bags that, when fully packed, are impossible to lift. Plus, it has an ergonomic, lockable handle with textured grip and four wheels that turn in every direction for easy maneuverability."This is the most durable suitcase I have seen," one five-star review reads. "It holds so much clothing! The wheels are so smooth and glide with such ease! I love how the outside is hard and sturdy. My son pushed it down the stairs and it survived completely unscathed! I thought for sure it would have been cracked or broken. It is perfectly fine!!! It gives me confidence as to the durability while traveling!! I love this suitcase!!"