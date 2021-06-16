Shop Target's Secret Travel Section for Every Type of Trip You're Taking this Year
Now that summer is here and travel is back on the menu, it's time to bring those worn, beat up suitcases out of the closet. The bad news: that vacation you've been aching for is quickly approaching, and that sad, old luggage is giving off the opposite of adventure vibes. The good news: Target is here to save the day with a secret treasure trove of travel gear arranged conveniently for shoppers by travel method (driving, flying) and subcategorized by bag need (checked luggage, backpacks, weekender bags).
High quality luggage is always worth investing in, as it's something that (hopefully) is used often and, if you're checking it, isn't handled too preciously. But since we're shopping at Target, these pieces aren't only made to a standard that's become expected of Target finds, they're also affordable and reasonably priced.
These are the 10 best travel gear finds at Target:
- Best Weekend Bag: Open Story Weekend Bag
- Best Travel Bag for Pet Equipment: Overland Travelware Dog Gear Travel Bag
- Best Kids' Duffel Bag: Wildkin Olive Kids' Dinosaur Land Overnighter Duffel Bag
- Best Travel Backpack: Eagle Creek Global Companion Travel Pack
- Best Packing Cubes: Made by Design 3-Piece Packing Cube Set
- Best Luggage Set: InUSA Pilot 3pc Lightweight Hardside Spinner Luggage Set
- Best Suitcase Under $100: Made by Design Hardside 20″ Carry On Spinner Suitcase
- Best Garment Bag: Room Essentials 2-Pack Garment Bags
- Best Checked Bag: American Tourister 28″ Breakwater Hardside Spinner Suitcase
- Best Toiletry Bag: Swissgear Toiletry Bag
Read on to shop the 10 best luggage, suitcase, bag and packing solution finds we discovered at Target while the travel section is still a secret.
Best Weekend Bag: Open Story Weekend Bag
This bag was made to travel. It's secured with heavy-duty YKK zippers, and the exterior is coated with a water-repellent nylon material that keeps everything inside safe and dry. It has top handles or a detachable shoulder strap for whichever way you'd like to carry it, plus it measures over a foot wide and 18 inches long - just enough space for a long weekend's worth of clothes without being too bulky. And, though we're not encouraging this, there's a padded laptop pocket just in case a few hours of work needs to be done.
Shoppers who bought it said they loved that it fit at least "3 days worth of stuff," and that it "still fits underneath an airline seat" even when overpacked.
To buy: target.com, $80
Best Travel Bag for Pet Equipment: Overland Travelware Dog Gear Travel Bag
Now the favorite member of the family can travel in organized sophistication, too. This bag is designed to hold everything Fido needs, like toys, water bottles, food bags, a leash, harness, blanket, waste bags, and other essentials. It's got a large main compartment, separate front section with two included collapsible silicone bowls, a divider for the two food bags it also comes with, an interior mesh pocket and two side mesh pockets. The adjustable, padded strap also can be shortened to fit snugly over the handles of a suitcase for even easier carrying while walking through the airport.
To buy: target.com, $50
Best Kids' Duffel Bag: Wildkin Olive Kids' Dinosaur Land Overnighter Duffel Bag
We might be biased, but we find few things cuter than a child with travel gear. This dino-themed bag is great for your little adventurer, even if you're the one who ends up carrying the bag. Recommended for kids as young as four, this durable bag has a polyester shell that's easy to clean and weighs less than a pound when empty. Shoppers say the pattern is "really cute," and that their toddlers were "really excited when it came."
Best Travel Backpack: Eagle Creek Global Companion Travel Pack
Whether you're an actual backpacker, or just a traveller who wants to carry their bag on their back, this backpack is padded for comfort over many hours. Plus, it's on sale. The bag's thick, comfortable straps, padded back panel and hip belt are all moisture-wicking to repel sweat and rain and keep you dry. The interior has a butterfly design with two large packing areas for tons of storage and the lockable zippers are made to withstand a jam-packed bag without breaking.
To buy: target.com, $96
Best Packing Cubes: Made by Design 3-Piece Packing Cube Set
These packing cubes come in three different sizes to pack all of your toiletries, shoes, and clothes in the most organized way possible. One shopper wrote that they "have never had amazing packing skills but these have already helped!" They said that each one is "large enough to keep clothing or bathroom necessities," and that they "share the large one with my husband for shower items, medium one for all my skincare and make-up and the smallest for the kids toiletry stuff! These are perfectly sized and well made!"
Best Luggage Set: InUSA Pilot 3pc Lightweight Hardside Spinner Luggage Set
Ideal for a family or a traveller with multiple suitcase needs, this set of three sizes of luggage are hard-sided, lined and water-resistant to ensure everything inside stays clean, dry and safe. They're each easy to wipe clean when needed and come with a 10-year warranty. They have spinning wheels to get around more easily and ergonomic gel handles to grip comfortably when they need to be lifted.
Shoppers love how tough they are, too. "Luggage ended up tumbling down the steps (but) the hard shell protected everything inside," one review reads. "No rips or tears. It's ready for the plane."
To buy: target.com, $136
Best Suitcase Under $100: Made by Design Hardside 20" Carry On Spinner Suitcase
A suitcase under $100 sounds like it comes with a catch, but the only thing this one comes with are dozens of five-star reviews from happy shoppers. This one "looks just like Away luggage," according to one reviewer who "can't wait" to get a ton of use out of it. It has hard sides that expand if more space is needed but is made to meet the size requirements for carryon luggage on most airlines.
"Love this little carry on!" one shopper writes. "I needed another carry-on size and unfortunately couldn't find a match to my samsonite set so I decided to try something new. The quality of this case is comparable to my $200 samasonite case and the blue color is stunning. Rolls smooth, nice flat top fits a weekender perfectly."
To buy: target.com, $69
Best Garment Bag: Room Essentials 2-Pack Garment Bags
Now that weddings and work trips are also back, so is packing suits and more formal dresses. This two-pack of garment bags is incomparably affordable at only $7 for the set, but wasn't cheaply made. The two bags are made of canvas and lined on the outside with polyester to keep clothes safe, dry and wrinkle-free.
"These are excellent quality which surprised me since they were so cheap," one shopper writes. "These worked better than any I have tried before. Nice solid material that keeps your clothes clean and wrinkle-free. Not that cheap plastic material."
To buy: target.com, $7
Best Checked Bag: American Tourister 28" Breakwater Hardside Spinner Suitcase
The American Tourister made the list because the shell is made from ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene), a type of durable thermoplastic that makes the suitcase lighter than some other hardsided bags that, when fully packed, are impossible to lift. Plus, it has an ergonomic, lockable handle with textured grip and four wheels that turn in every direction for easy maneuverability."This is the most durable suitcase I have seen," one five-star review reads. "It holds so much clothing! The wheels are so smooth and glide with such ease! I love how the outside is hard and sturdy. My son pushed it down the stairs and it survived completely unscathed! I thought for sure it would have been cracked or broken. It is perfectly fine!!! It gives me confidence as to the durability while traveling!! I love this suitcase!!"
To buy: target.com, $140
Best Toiletry Bag: Swissgear Toiletry Bag
We love a toiletry bag that's going to keep everything in the exact place it's originally packed. This one has two pockets, an interior organizer pocket, a mesh compartment, and waterproof lining just in case something explodes. The bag is also reinforced on the bottom, so it can stand up wherever you place it, including inside a bag.
To buy: target.com, $20
