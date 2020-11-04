Get Over 50% Off Major Tech Products With Target’s Black Friday Deals
While Amazon Prime Day and Target Deals Day have come and gone, Black Friday is here. And with the unpredictability of shipping and delays expected due to COVID-19, it's wise to get as much holiday shopping done as you can now. Target's your one-stop-shop for all things consumer tech, but they've got it all, from clothes to shoes and household goods, all on sale for Black Friday.
Target has released their Black Friday deals, most of which are pretty steep and are expected to sell out fast. With products on sale being predominantly tech gadgets, these deals are more than just a few dollars off a t-shirt — they're the real deal. You'll find Amazon Echo, Canon, and Bose products ranging from 15 percent off to over 50 percent off their original price. From smart TVs to sunglasses that'll play your Spotify, these are our favorites from this week's Target early-released Black Friday deals.
Travel Editor-loved Early Black Friday Deals at Target:
- Best TV Deal: LG 70'' Class 4K UHD Smart TV
- Best headphones deal: Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones
- Best smart speaker deal: Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation)
- Best photography deal: Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer
- Best streaming deal: Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice
- Best smart home deal: Amazon Echo Show (2nd Generation)
- Coolest tech gadget deal: Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses
LG 70'' Class 4K UHD Smart TV
Arguably one of the best versions of a television you can buy, this LG 4k Smart TV will allow you to binge-watch your holiday movies all season long with crystal clear vision.
To buy: target.com, $550 (originally $850)
Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-ear Noise Canceling Headphones
These over-the-ear noise-cancelling headphones are a cult-favorite for a reason. And right now they're 50 percent off.
To buy: target.com, $175 (originally $350)
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation)
Now's the time to get that last Echo Dot you need for your spare room...or maybe to get your smart home started for the first time.
To buy: target.com, $19 (originally $40)
Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer
Simply connect your device to this portable photo printer via Bluetooth and you can have printed images anywhere in an instant.
To buy: target.com, $90 (originally $130)
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice
Streaming is the way of TV in 2020, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick is one of the most popular ways to do so — and it's 40 percent off right now.
To buy: target.com, $18 (originally $30)
Amazon Echo Show (2nd Generation)
The ultimate video-calling machine, the Amazon Echo Show is a necessity for the holidays at home this year.
To buy: target.com, $150 (originally $230)
Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses
These sunglasses connect to your portable device via Bluetooth to play music in your ear as you wear them. And you can even add your prescription lenses to them.
To buy: target.com, $170 (originally $200)
