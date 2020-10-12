Target’s Best Sale of the Year Starts Tomorrow — Here Are Some of the Best Deals

It could be the biggest sale week of the year.

Target's Deal Days 2020 are taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Deals will cover everything from seasonal decor and new collections to large items like hot tubs, guitars, and home theater accessories. Smaller items such as groceries, clothing, and even wall art from Society6 will also be on sale.

The best deals are available to members of Target Circle, a free nationwide loyalty program that offers personalized deals and supports nonprofits.

Target's same-say delivery option via Shipt makes it possible to get your items within a few hours of ordering them.

Target already has hundreds of items on early sale now.

This year, holiday shopping is taking place much earlier than it has previously. Black Friday-level deals are appearing way before November, as brands and retailers plan around shipping delays and other uncertainties. Last year, Target's Deal Days fell around the same time as Amazon Prime Day, and this year is slated to see the same.

From their increasingly chic home decor collections to food brands, electronics, and comfy clothes, Target has what you need and can even have it sent directly to you on the same day.

What are Target Deal Days?

Target will be offering huge discounts on select products across all categories, some of which rival the deals found on Amazon. Plus, much of what Target has to offer can be delivered to your home in a matter of hours via Shipt, giving you another reason to shop Target for your holiday and seasonal needs this fall.

When are Target Deal Days 2020 and what time do they start?

Target has revealed that the shopping event will start at 12 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Oct. 13. The sale will wrap up on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Do you have to have a Target Circle membership to shop Target Deal Days discounts?

Yes, the sales event is exclusive to Target Circle members — but don’t worry, it's a free loyalty program that comes with nothing but perks, from personalized deals to the ability to support nonprofits.

What items will be on sale for Target Deal Days?

Shoppers should expect deals on a range of products, from tech devices (such as TVs and smart home devices) to travel accessories, fashion, groceries, kitchen tools, furniture, back-to-school supplies, everyday essentials, and so much more.

What is included in the same-day delivery with Shipt?

Products that are available at your local Target location will also be available for same-day delivery via Shipt. Although not required, an annual Shipt membership ($99) covers unlimited orders of $35 or more and definitely comes in handy when you're unable to make it out of the house, but need your essentials that day.

What's already on sale?

Target has pushed a few deals live ahead of its Deal Days event, and we already have some favorites, like the BOGO sale on legwear and the $10 sale on casual tops and T-shirts. Shop what's on sale now with this list of the best deals.

Buy One, Get One 50% Off: Socks & Hosiery

Select Women's Tops Only $10

More deals we love...

Best Deals for the Holidays at Home

Best Deals on Electronics

