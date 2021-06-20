Target Deal Days Are Here, and These Are the Best Deals on Luggage, Shoes, Tech, and More
Target Deal Days are back and here to offer you tons of savings on all things home, travel, fashion, and tech. The sales event will run from June 20 to June 22, placing it in competition with Amazon Prime Day 2021.
Whether you're looking for new luggage to bring with you on your next jetsetting adventure or comfy sandals to wear to brunch, Target Deal Days is the time to get it all at a discounted price. Target is looking to bring out the inner chef in everyone, offering up to 35 percent off kitchen gear, and to help you spruce up your backyard for warm-weather fun with up to 40 percent off outdoor furniture. There are tons of fun tech deals you won't want to miss too, like the sale on Roku streaming devices or $50 off Bose wireless headphones. You can also snag and save on AirPods or the newer AirPods Pro. Since Target will add new deals each day of the sale, there will always be a new opportunity to save.
The best part of Target Deal Days is there's no special membership required to access all these awesome discounts, so you just need to start adding to your cart to save. As a bonus, you won't have to wait long for the arrival of your new products. Target can conveniently deliver many of the products on sale in just a few hours via Shipt, and you also have the option of ordering for same-day pickup or drive up. Check out some of the best markdowns happening at Target right now.
Luggage
- American Tourister Moonlight Plus 2 Piece Luggage Set, $145 (originally $175)
- Kipling Curiosity Small Metallic 4 Wheeled Rolling Luggage, $167 (originally $239)
- A New Day Dome Weekender Bag, $21 (originally $35)
- Global Companion Travel Pack 40L, $137 (originally $229)
Outdoors
- Opalhouse Aster 3pc Patio Chat Set, $260 (originally $325)
- Project 62 Bangor 2pk Patio Club Chair, $304 (originally $380)
- Threshold 9' Patio Umbrella in Banana Leaf, $72 (originally $90)
- Project 62 Two Harbors 14″ Patio Tabletop Fireplace, $55 (originally $79)
Home
- iRobot Roomba i3+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $550 (originally $600)
- Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum, $250 (originally $380)
- Hamilton Beach Digital Sure-Crisp Air Fry Toaster Oven, $90 (originally $110)
- Keurig K-Classic Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $80 (originally $120)
Tech
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $150 (originally $200)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $200 (originally $250)
- Roku Ultra, $70 (originally $100)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II, $250 (originally $300)
Fashion
- Kipling Wes Crossbody Bag, $39 (originally $84)
- ASICS Women's Trail Scout Running Shoes, $40 (originally $60)
- Speedo Men's Surf Strider Water Shoes, $40 (originally $33)
- Women's Natalie Easy Closure Strap Sport Sandals, $17 (originally $25)