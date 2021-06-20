Target Deal Days Are Here, and These Are the Best Deals on Luggage, Shoes, Tech, and More

No membership sign-ups required.
By Sarah Toscano
June 20, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Target Deal Days are back and here to offer you tons of savings on all things home, travel, fashion, and tech. The sales event will run from June 20 to June 22, placing it in competition with Amazon Prime Day 2021

Whether you're looking for new luggage to bring with you on your next jetsetting adventure or comfy sandals to wear to brunch, Target Deal Days is the time to get it all at a discounted price. Target is looking to bring out the inner chef in everyone, offering up to 35 percent off kitchen gear, and to help you spruce up your backyard for warm-weather fun with up to 40 percent off outdoor furniture. There are tons of fun tech deals you won't want to miss too, like the sale on Roku streaming devices or $50 off Bose wireless headphones. You can also snag and save on AirPods or the newer AirPods Pro. Since Target will add new deals each day of the sale, there will always be a new opportunity to save.

The best part of Target Deal Days is there's no special membership required to access all these awesome discounts, so you just need to start adding to your cart to save. As a bonus, you won't have to wait long for the arrival of your new products. Target can conveniently deliver many of the products on sale in just a few hours via Shipt, and you also have the option of ordering for same-day pickup or drive up. Check out some of the best markdowns happening at Target right now.

Luggage 

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Outdoors

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Home 

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Tech

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Fashion

Credit: Courtesy of Target
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com