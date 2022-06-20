I Tried the TikTok-famous Swimsuit That Magically Snatches Your Waist — and It's Completely Worth the Hype
Once upon a time, I shopped for swimsuits based on the desirability of the tan lines they could impart over the course of a tropical vacation. How quaint that sounds to me now, a couple of decades and a couple of babies later.
As a parting gift from my full-term twin pregnancy, I received a lifelong separation of my abdominal muscles known as diastasis recti — more commonly known by the cringe-inducing moniker "mummy tummy." This rounding of my stomach means my new primary criterion for selecting a suit is that it makes me feel more confident about my midsection.
Enter TA3, a swimwear line founded by WOC mom (and stone-cold fox) Leila Shams. The concept is a compression suit with a lace-up back — sort of like a corset — for a snatched look on all body types.
It's no surprise why the brand has gone viral on social media and even had a turn on Shark Tank: It's practically made for a video demo. Slide into the suit, and tighten the laces with a single pull — that's when the magic happens. The midsection-cinching effect really does create an hourglass look on just about every body type upon which I've seen it demonstrated. (And that's a lot of body types, because the algorithm obviously has my number.)
TA3 was once the little black dress of swimsuits, with only tightly curated offerings. And indeed, the brand's original Lacey one-piece in black may be the only one you need for season after season of versatile, durable water wardrobe. (It also works as a body suit — great with jeans, shorts, or under a blazer — so it really pulls its weight in your suitcase.)
Now, there are two additional styles: the Plungey (a deep v-neck version) and the Hi-Cut Plungey (the deep V with high-cut thighs for extra va-va-voom). And in addition to versatile black or white, the range now includes eight total color options, including vibrant orange, blue, and hot pink.
Yes, I have several TA3 styles and colors in my swim wardrobe. And yes, I pack them for literally every vacation: They make me feel confident and oh-so-chic. Plus, they're somehow appropriate for just about every age, the perfect blend of sophistication and fun, with nary a soon-to-be-dated print or ruffle in sight.
Suits are available in sizes XS to 3X with two torso length options, regular/long and short. And in addition to the wide size range, TA3 suits have additional customizable features for a bespoke fit: Straps are fully adjustable (as are the laces in back), and a built-in shelf bra has removable pads. These suits provide a secure hold on even big busts.
While the $178 price point makes a TA3 swimsuit an investment (well, say, compared with an H&M or ASOS suit, if not compared with many other department store brands), these suits are built to last. Once you open the intoxicatingly packaged box and finger the durable, high-quality fabric, you'll see this suit did not come to play.
Feeling daunted? No need. You can upload a couple of photos, which TA3 (doesn't store but) uses to evaluate your best fit and suggest a size before you buy. Plus, returns are free within 30 days, so the risk is low. But I'd say the potential payoff is high: increased confidence, versatility and durability, and a custom-like fit. If you're like me, you've just found your new favorite suit.
However, if the price of my go-to suit is a dealbreaker and you're in the market for a sexy yet modest one-piece that'll make you feel confident while hitting the pool or beach during vacation, you can score a similar style for a fraction of the price thanks to the below TA3 dupes on Amazon. Each version features flattering ruching at the midsection, thin straps for minimal tan lines, and dozens of colors to choose from. You really can't go wrong with these under-$35 swimsuits.
