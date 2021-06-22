This Best-selling 12-piece Cookware Set Is 57% Off This Amazon Prime Day
There's no time like the present to start cooking with better pots and pans. This top-selling set of 12 pieces from T-fal is not only highly rated, but it's also available for an incredible discount this Amazon Prime Day. Right now, you can shop this cookware set for just $86, down from its original price of $200. But if you want to score this amazing deal, you'll have to act fast, since Prime Day ends tomorrow.
The T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick 12-piece Cookware Set is a great option if you're looking to set up a new kitchen, gift someone a comprehensive cookware set, or completely replace your own pots and pans at home. It comes with eight-inch and 10-inch fry pans, one-, two-, and three-quart covered saucepans, a five-quart Dutch oven, as well as a spoon and slotted spatula, offering everything you need for countless meals, whether you're a novice or seasoned chef.
Plus, each piece is made from hard anodized aluminum that retains heat and is corrosion- and scratch-resistant. A long-lasting, nonstick coating makes for even heating and easy cleanup (all of the dishes are dishwasher-safe).
To buy: amazon.com, $86 (originally $200)
And if you need more convincing, take a look at the over 15,000 five-star reviews this cookware set has brought in. "One feature that is really nice with this set is that they are very easy to clean. Nothing seems to stick to them. I have burnt rice and it peeled right off the bottom of the sauce pan. I have cooked caramel, forgotten the leftovers in the pot, and come back the next day to a hard, sticky mess, and it cleaned right off with just soap and warm water," one reviewer wrote, complimenting just how easy these pans are to manage.
Another shopper emphasized the value of these pans. "I love this set. I searched high and low for an affordable yet tough set of pans that I could use metal utensils on. After weeks (literally) of research, I narrowed it down to these and I haven't been disappointed."
