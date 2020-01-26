This Foldable Electric Kettle Is the Ultimate Tool for Traveling Tea-lovers

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Boiling water is about the most basic cooking step we can think of. But when you’re far from a kitchen—whether you’re in the office or on the road—it can be a challenge to prepare your favorite mug of tea or coffee. Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have found the perfect solution: a small-but-mighty electric kettle that’s collapsible for easy, convenient storage.

The Gourmia Travel Foldable Electric Kettle is the retailer’s choice for travel water heaters, with a superb 4.6-star rating and 1,200 reviews. Users who have bought and tried out the product for themselves say it’s durable, heats water incredibly quickly, and is the perfect size for packing into a desk or suitcase.

Like other electric kettles, the Gourmia model is a fuss-free way to heat water for beverages like tea and coffee, and is a game-changer for making quick meals like noodles, oatmeal, and soup in a flash. Made from a sturdy silicone material, the lightweight body expands to hold .5 liters of water and smoothly folds up once you’re finished, while the concealed stainless steel heating element boils water in less than 5 minutes once it’s plugged in. The kettle also has a convenient one-button control, dual-voltage compatibility with power outlets around the globe, and a boil-dry safety feature that automatically shuts off the device once the water tank is empty

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers rave about their Gourmia kettles, praising the tool for its clever, travel-friendly design.

“I really didn't expect it to be as good as its description—but it was, and in so many ways,” one user said. “Lightweight, compresses small enough to pack when traveling, folds out to hold just enough water to make my large mug of morning coffee, and it comes to a boil quickly—no time to grump, ‘Hurry up, I need my coffee.’”

Other reviewers who travel internationally complimented the kettle’s adaptability around the globe. “Went to West Africa and paired this with a converter for the outlet and it heated water in about 30 seconds,” wrote one. “It collapses perfectly and fits in my suitcase like a dream.”

Another added, “We're in Mexico right now and this has made it possible to keep all our (steel) water bottles filled safely, without using too much space in the luggage.”

But you don’t need to travel the world to appreciate the Gourmia device. Office workers also wrote how much they love having the kettle at their desks whenever they need a quick pick-me-up. “It's super cute,” one said. “I have it in my office at work, and it heats up just enough water for a big mug of tea in next to no time.”

And priced at just under $20, the Gourmia Travel Foldable Electric Kettle is an affordable buy, too. No matter your cup of tea, it’s a smart, convenient tool for those times you need hot water but don’t have access to a stove.

