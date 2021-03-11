Here’s Where to Shop the Eco-friendly Swedish Dishcloths the Internet Is Obsessed With

At Travel + Leisure, we're dedicated to helping you find the absolute best products to meet your needs on the road and at home. The T+L Top Picks seal is awarded to items our editors have determined to be the best buys in their category.
If heading to the store to stock up on paper towels is growing tiresome, especially in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, or you'd like to start incorporating more environmentally-friendly practices into your daily routine, you might want to take a hint from the Swedes and start using Swedish dishcloths. Designed to take the place of paper towels and even sponges, these reusable cloths are complete game changers in the kitchen.
Swedish dishcloths are notable for being super absorbent, and washable (thus environmentally-friendly), making them a great alternative to traditional paper towels when it comes to cleaning up household messes. Most are made from a blend of cotton and cellulose, and can be reused again and again, since they're both washing machine- and dishwasher-safe. Plus, there are a ton of options available online, from Amazon to Etsy, in both basic colors and playful prints.
These reusable dishcloths are even travel editor-approved. "After being gifted Swedish dishcloths by three separate people in three months, it was like the world was telling me my life was changing for the better," Mariah Tyler, T+L's Visuals Editor, said. "When you never know if there will be paper towels in stock during the ongoing pandemic or before inclement weather, these cloths become the most reliable and resourceful cleaning rags. I love how multipurpose they have become and when I'm done I just throw them in the dishwasher to reuse again instead of the trash. There is nothing bad to say about this ingenious dishcloth. I can't wait to gift them to everyone I know."
Keep reading for some of our favorite Swedish dishcloths available to buy online.
To buy: Set of Four Swedish Dishcloths, etsy.com, $10
To buy: Scandish Swedish Dishcloths Gift Set, amazon.com, $22 for three
To buy: Swedish Wholesale Store Dishcloths, amazon.com, $20 for 10 (originally $25)
To buy: STH Brand Swedish Dishcloths, amazon.com, $20 for 10
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.