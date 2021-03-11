Here’s Where to Shop the Eco-friendly Swedish Dishcloths the Internet Is Obsessed With

These reusable dishcloths are even travel editor-approved. "After being gifted Swedish dishcloths by three separate people in three months, it was like the world was telling me my life was changing for the better," Mariah Tyler, T+L's Visuals Editor, said. "When you never know if there will be paper towels in stock during the ongoing pandemic or before inclement weather, these cloths become the most reliable and resourceful cleaning rags. I love how multipurpose they have become and when I'm done I just throw them in the dishwasher to reuse again instead of the trash. There is nothing bad to say about this ingenious dishcloth. I can't wait to gift them to everyone I know."