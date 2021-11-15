These 6 Sweater Dresses Are Perfect for Holiday Parties — and They're All Under $50

Sweater dresses are a must-have for winter since they're warm, comfortable, and easy to dress up or down. If you're in the market for one of your own, Amazon offers a wide variety of sweater dresses, many of which are reasonably priced. In fact, we found six stylish options, including short turtleneck dresses and v-neck midi dresses, all of which are under $50. Whether you're preparing for a holiday party or a trip to a cold-weather destination, chances are this list has a dress for you.