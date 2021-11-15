These 6 Sweater Dresses Are Perfect for Holiday Parties — and They're All Under $50
Sweater dresses are a must-have for winter since they're warm, comfortable, and easy to dress up or down. If you're in the market for one of your own, Amazon offers a wide variety of sweater dresses, many of which are reasonably priced. In fact, we found six stylish options, including short turtleneck dresses and v-neck midi dresses, all of which are under $50. Whether you're preparing for a holiday party or a trip to a cold-weather destination, chances are this list has a dress for you.
Keep reading for our favorite sweater dresses under $50 that you can shop on Amazon right now.
Azokoe Knit Bodycon Mini Dress
This chunky knit sweater dress features a slim fit that can be worn comfortably with tights or by itself. It also has a unique button-up neckline that you can adjust to find a comfortable fit and stylish look. It's available in five colors, including wine red and heather grey, all of which are perfect for the holiday season.
To buy: amazon.com, $46
Anrabess Turtleneck Long Lantern Sleeve Pullover Dress
If you're looking for a turtleneck sweater dress, check out this pick from Anrabess, which you can shop for just $34. It has an oversized, slouchy fit with voluminous sleeves, and it's simply easy to dress up or down. The dress comes in an impressive color range too, including gorgeous shades like burnt orange, caramel, and cream.
To buy: amazon.com, from $34
R.Vivimos Tie Waist Sweater Pencil Dress
Made from a soft, stretchy blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, this dress is sure to be a holiday statement maker. It features long lantern sleeves and a flattering adjustable tie waist. The dress runs in sizes XS to 2XL, and a size chart from the brand will help you find the right fit.
To buy: amazon.com, $31
Selowin V-Neck Backless Wrap Dress
This dress includes a variety of stunning features that make it a standout option for holiday dressing, including a deep v-neck, low back, side slits, and tie-waist. It's both soft and stretchy, making for a sleek, flattering fit. And if you're a fan of the long dress, you can also shop a similar short version.
To buy: amazon.com, from $35
Spadehill Cable Knit Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
This simple cable knit dress has a flattering bodycon fit with long sleeves and a classic crew neckline, offering a dressed up take on your favorite sweater. The dress comes in seven colors, including basics like black and oatmeal, as well as seasonal must-haves like forest green and wine red. The dress is available in sizes small to XXL and a size chart with measurements from the brand will help you find the right fit.
To buy: amazon.com, $30
Alaster Casual Sweater Midi Dress
This dress is one of the most versatile picks on the list since it features a slouchy fit that can be worn as is or belted, as well as an open neckline that can be worn traditionally or off the shoulders. It features a midi length that hits just below the knee and side slits that make it both comfortable and flattering.
To buy: amazon.com, $33
