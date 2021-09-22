This Heated Beanie Is a Must-have for Ski Trips, Cold-weather Hikes, Camping, and More
If you are already looking forward to winter travel, whether that's ski or snowboard trips around the country or more local hikes, you're going to want to make sure you have all the right gear. And that includes heated accessories for times when insulation just isn't enough. We found a battery-powered heated beanie on Amazon that will keep your head warm for hours, and you'll definitely want to add it to your winter travel packing list.
The Svpro Rechargeable Heated Beanie will be sure to keep you warm all winter long, as it's recommended for all sorts of outdoor activities, like hiking, skiing, fishing, cycling, and more. The hat is made from a durable acrylic knit with a windproof fabric coating on the outside, a cozy fleece interior, and built-in heating elements that wrap around the head.
Plus, it has three heat settings, and warms up in just 30 seconds. The hat includes a hidden pocket for the rechargeable battery pack, which has up to a seven-hour battery life, although reviewers note that its heat is strongest for two to three hours. To use, just press the button on the front of the hat and select your preferred heat level.
To buy: amazon.com, $63
Amazon shoppers give this hat their seal of approval, saying it's a helpful accessory on particularly cold days. One reviewer even went as far as to say, "where has this been my whole life?" They continued, "I love how warm my head stays while I work outside...The super soft liner makes this hat warm even without the heating feature being on."
Another shopper complimented how well this beanie works while traveling in colder climates. "I bought two of these hats along with a lot of other heated apparel for a skiing trip to Colorado," they said. "It heats up your head pretty quick and can easily be worn under below freezing temperatures."
If you're looking for cold weather accessories to keep you warm all winter long whether you're headed out on a ski or camping trip or just spending time outdoors at home, you'll want to check out this unique heated beanie.
