This Comfortable, High-waisted Bikini Set Is a Best-seller on Amazon — and It's Just $28
Whether you have a trip planned to a warm-weather destination or you simply have summer on your mind (if it's the latter, I'm right there with you), now's the perfect time to refresh your swimwear lineup. Amazon is full of stylish, flattering, and not to mention affordable swimsuits, including one-pieces, bikinis, tankinis, and even rash guards if you want a little extra sun protection. If two-pieces are your go-to, you'll want to check out the current best-selling bikini set, which starts at just $28.
The Suuksess Women's Wrap Bikini Set comes with a padded, push-up top, adjustable spaghetti straps for minimal tan lines, stylish criss-cross straps below the bust that tie in the back, and high-waisted bottoms with flattering ruching in the front. Both pieces are made from a soft, stretchy blend of polyester and spandex that will dry quickly and remain comfortable all day, whether you're sunbathing or swimming. The lined and padded top offers plenty of support, while the bottoms have enough coverage in the front and back to allow you to move around with ease.
The set is available in 30 colors and patterns, including solids like black and olive green, as well as bolder prints like floral and tie-dye. It comes in sizes 4-6 through 16-18, which translates to S to XL, and a size chart with measurements will help you find the right fit. Many reviewers highlight that it's true to size, although some recommend going up if you're between sizes for a more comfortable fit.
To buy: amazon.com, $28
Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the bikini, giving it more than 11,000 five-star ratings. Many even say that they love the suit so much, they plan to buy it in multiple colors. One wearer raved that it's the "best two-piece ever," sharing that they never liked or felt confident wearing bikinis prior to buying this swimsuit. They added that this suit changed their mind forever", and they've since purchased "five different colors and every one looks incredible."
Several reviewers specifically called out how well the swimsuit fits, with one writing that it "hugs my curves perfectly." Another said they "love that the top is very supportive" thanks to the adjustable shoulder straps.
A third shopper complimented the non-removable cups in the top, saying "they don't fall out in the dryer and have held [their] shape." And if you're worried about quality for the price, don't fret, since many reviewers noted that the material is solid. "The bottoms are not sheer and provide nice coverage," one wrote.
To buy: amazon.com, from $31
To buy: amazon.com, $31
If you're planning a beach vacation or are preparing for summer at home, check out this flattering swimsuit available on Amazon. At just $28 for the whole set, you may even want to add multiple to your wardrobe.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.