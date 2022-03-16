I'm a Travel Editor, and This Is the Lightweight Sunscreen I Pack for Every Trip
You don't need us to tell you that you should be wearing sunscreen all the time, whether you're enduring a heat wave in summer or chilly, overcast weather in the winter. In fact, you should also be lathering on SPF while indoors, since windows at home or on a flight leave you exposed to the sun's harmful rays. But if you hate the feeling of heavy, streaky formulas, it can be difficult to work adequate sun protection into your skin-care routine. Luckily, Supergoop offers a variety of comfortable sunscreens you can wear all the time, whether you're running errands or hitting the beach, and this travel editor (as well as thousands of satisfied shoppers) approves.
Supergoop! Play Everyday Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 PA++++ has a lightweight, blendable texture that's formulated with sunflower extract, which has beta carotene to protect skin from environmental elements, and rosemary leaf extract to calm the skin. It's designed to be water and sweat resistant for up to 80 minutes (when you would need to reapply), so it's a great option if you'll be out in the sun for long periods of time, especially if you're at the beach, pool, or on a city walking tour.
I started using the sunscreen last summer and was instantly impressed with how evenly it went into my skin without feeling heavy or greasy. It can be a bit shiny when I first apply it, but after a few minutes it absorbs and feels like a regular moisturizer. It has a very faint scent, which smells like your typical sunscreen with a hint of lemon, but it's not overpowering like many others I've tried. I also like it's broad-spectrum formula, offering both UVA and UVB protection, which helps prevent sunburns, skin cancer, and signs of aging.
As someone who loves the sun but tends to burn easily, I lean towards sunscreens boasting SPF 50. However, these options are often more visible on the skin, leaving behind a white tint. Fortunately, Supergoop! Play blends in easily with no streaky finish, and many shoppers with different skin tones and textures agree. "It doesn't leave a white cast on my dark skin and it blends into the skin nicely," one Sephora reviewer wrote. Another Amazon shopper with ″sensitive, combination skin″ added, "This goes on smooth without feeling oily or strange."
Another plus? The sunscreen has a reef-safe formula since it's made without ingredients like oxybenzone and octinoxate that have been proven to harm coral. This is helpful for the environment, but it's also important to note that some vacation destinations have banned certain harmful ingredients, so be sure to look out for the requirements of where you'll be staying.
To buy: sephora.com, nordstrom.com, and amazon.com, from $22
You can shop the sunscreen in three sizes at Sephora, Nordstrom, and Amazon, so whether you're looking for a travel-friendly tube (try the 2.4-ounce option) or a bottle you can use all summer long (opt for the 18-ounce value size), Supergoop has what you're looking for.
Shoppers have plenty of compliments for the sunscreen, giving it nearly 44,000 "loves" on Sephora's website, and more positive reviews at Nordstrom and Amazon. One reviewer, who lives in Florida and religiously wears sunscreen daily, even called it the best sunscreen they've ever used. "I put this on in the morning and have it on all day; it just feels like a regular, nice lotion but with amazing sun protection." Another added that the sunscreen's texture makes it comfortable on the skin for everyday use. "It's very lightweight, gives me a dewy afterglow without white cast, and actually moisturizes my skin too."
If you're looking for a new sunscreen for your face and body ahead of summer, be sure to check out my go-to, Supergoop! Play. You may even want to stock up on the travel- and value-size options so you're prepared and protected for your next trip.
