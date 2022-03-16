 I'm a Travel Editor, and This Is the Lightweight Sunscreen I Pack for Every Trip

You don't need us to tell you that you should be wearing sunscreen all the time, whether you're enduring a heat wave in summer or chilly, overcast weather in the winter. In fact, you should also be lathering on SPF while indoors, since windows at home or on a flight leave you exposed to the sun's harmful rays. But if you hate the feeling of heavy, streaky formulas, it can be difficult to work adequate sun protection into your skin-care routine. Luckily, Supergoop offers a variety of comfortable sunscreens you can wear all the time, whether you're running errands or hitting the beach, and this travel editor (as well as thousands of satisfied shoppers) approves.