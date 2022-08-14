These Non-toxic Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Work for Up to 250 Hours at a Time — and They're on Sale

We're halfway through summer, and if you've been spending a lot of time outdoors, you are probably sick of getting mosquito bites. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found an easy (and affordable) way of preventing getting bitten for the rest of the summer. The Superband Mosquito Repellent Bracelets are long-lasting and non-toxic bug repellent hacks and are currently on sale!

Made from all-natural ingredients like geraniol, lemongrass, and citronella oil, which block insect receptors, these bracelets make it harder for bugs to find and bite you. The bug-repelling bands are DEET-free and come in various scents, including lemongrass, peppermint, chamomile, cinnamon, and citronella. Not only are they reusable, but each bracelet will also provide up to 250 hours of protection from pesky mosquitoes.

Even better, the bracelets are water-resistant, so you can wear them to the beach, lake, water park, or any other place where they may get wet and not have to worry about them not working. The bracelets are sold in packs of 10, 25, and 50, and each repellent band is packaged separately, so you don't have to use all of them at once.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $18 for 25 with coupon (originally $27)

The coiled bracelets are incredibly stretchy and have a one-size fit, so they will comfortably accommodate both adults and children. Plus, you can wear them on either your wrist or ankle. One shopper who shared that they won't sit outside without wearing one said, "I have used these 'bracelets [or] anklets' for years, and they are great at repelling flying bugs like flies, mosquitoes, gnats, you name it!"

Others say they love to wear the bug-repellers while partaking in outdoor activities. One wrote, "I have used these several times now when I've gone camping and on hikes and I have not gotten a single bug bite while wearing these!" Another who wore the bracelets on a recent camping trip said, "I swam with them on and slept with them on. For the first time, I came home bite-free," before adding, "This is so much better than spraying yourself down with mosquito repellent."

Normally, a 25-pack of the bracelets would cost you $27, but it's currently on sale for just $23. Plus, you can get an additional 20 percent off when you click the coupon box when adding to your cart, meaning you can score 25 bracelets for just $18 — that's less than $1 per bracelet! Shop the Superband Mosquito Repellent Bracelets now and enjoy the rest of your summer sans bug bites.