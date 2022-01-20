These 'Buttery-soft' Leggings Have Nearly 17,000 Five-star Reviews — and They're Less Than $30
Leggings are a staple in many people's wardrobes for a reason. Not only are they incredibly comfortable, but they can be worn just about everywhere — making them a great travel bottom. If you're looking to add a new pair to your rotation, we may have found just what you need. Nearly 17,000 Amazon shoppers have given the Sunzel Workout Leggings their seal of approval.
Made from a "buttery-soft" polyester/spandex material, the high-rise leggings have a light compression and a thick waistband that won't roll down as you move around. The breathable bottoms also have sweat-wicking capabilities to keep you dry, even when you're working out, and they have a hidden pocket in the waistband to hold your essentials.
The flattering leggings may be less than $30 a pair, but that doesn't mean they are lower in quality than their more expensive counterparts. In fact, many shoppers say, the Sunzel leggings are a "perfect Lululemon dupe" for the athleisure brand's popular Align leggings, which can set you back more than $100 each.
"Obsessed and 100 percent recommend,' wrote one. "I used to work for Lululemon years ago, and I can definitely say these are the closest leggings to the Aligns that I have found. I will say I wouldn't run or do gym workouts in them, they aren't made for that, but yoga, everyday living… YES! Buy them right now you won't be disappointed!"
"I've purchased Lululemon items for years and have had many pairs of Align leggings, and I think I honestly prefer these more," said another. "The curved glute seams flatter your booty, and they provide the perfect amount of stretch and comfort!"
While some reviewers said they wouldn't wear them for intense workouts, many others said they will survive even the sweatiest workouts and are fully squat-proof, so you don't have to worry about them becoming see-through when you bend over. The leggings range in size from XS to XL, and there are 24 different styles to choose from, ranging from classic solids to cool camo patterns and fun animal prints.
Even better, prices start at just $25, so you can shop multiple pairs of the top-rated leggings for less than the cost of one pair of Lululemons.