Shoppers Love These Ultra-soft $27 Joggers for Workouts and Long Travel Days

Amazon shoppers love these pants, with many complimenting their style, comfort, and versatility. One even said "these are seriously the most comfortable pair of joggers that I own," adding that they're "super lightweight and soft." Another also complimented the soft feel of the pants, writing that "I put them on and I instantly felt cozy." They went on to say that the pants got them through a 12-hour travel day comfortably, while another wearer said they're great for exercising because "they don't slide down when walking, running, or squatting." A final reviewer even went as far as to say that they look just like far more expensive Lululemon pants and that they plan to order more colors.