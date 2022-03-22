Shoppers Love These Ultra-soft $27 Joggers for Workouts and Long Travel Days
Whether you have a long-haul flight coming up or are a regular at the gym, comfortable clothing that will keep up with you is a must. Joggers are a great option when it comes to loungewear and activewear; being both versatile and stylish, they can stand in for a day of travel or yoga session. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found one pair that's impressively soft (so much so that one reviewer said they never want to take them) and functional for athletic activities. And the best news is that some colors are on sale for as little as $27 right now.
The Sunzel Lightweight Joggers are made from a silky-soft, four-way stretch fabric that feels smooth against the skin while wicking away moisture to keep you cool and comfy. The material is also designed to resist pilling, shrinking, and fading, meaning the pants are built to last. And despite how lightweight they are, shoppers say the pants are well made and thick enough to offer plenty of coverage, so you don't show off your underwear during a workout. Plus, the tapered, elastic cuffs and high-waisted fit and drawstring at the waist keep them secure during workouts or while you're bopping around a new city.
The pockets, however, are what really make the pants stand out. The two hip pockets are convenient enough as is, but they both also have hidden mesh card slots, offering secure spaces to store your valuables when you're on the hiking trail or rushing through the airport. Many customers rave about the pants' handy storage points, with several confirming that the two front pockets can easily fit a cellphone. One added that the smaller hidden pocket is the perfect place to "stash cash and jewelry while working out."
Whether you're looking for a pair to wear for everyday errands or one that adds a pop of color to your activewear wardrobe, you'll be able to find it in these pants, since they're available in 13 colors, including basics like black and olive green, as well as bolder options like bright red and baby blue. They come in sizes 2 to 14, and shoppers say they run true to size, although you might want to size up if you prefer a roomier fit.
Amazon shoppers love these pants, with many complimenting their style, comfort, and versatility. One even said "these are seriously the most comfortable pair of joggers that I own," adding that they're "super lightweight and soft." Another also complimented the soft feel of the pants, writing that "I put them on and I instantly felt cozy." They went on to say that the pants got them through a 12-hour travel day comfortably, while another wearer said they're great for exercising because "they don't slide down when walking, running, or squatting." A final reviewer even went as far as to say that they look just like far more expensive Lululemon pants and that they plan to order more colors.
If you're looking for a comfortable, versatile pair of pants to add to your activewear or travel wardrobe, be sure to check out these joggers from Sunzel, especially while they're on sale. At just $27, you may even want to add a few pairs to your cart.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.