Shoppers Say These $12 Bike Shorts Are Better Than Lululemon
A good pair of bike shorts is an essential in any activewear wardrobe. Bike shorts are comfortable, flattering, and versatile, since you can wear them while working out, traveling, or lounging at home. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found one pair that comes in a wide variety of colors and lengths, so you'll be sure to snap one up that fits your style. Plus, the shorts start at $20, which is already an impressive deal, but some colors are on sale for as little as $12 right now. We don't know how long this deal will last, so we recommend shopping soon to make sure you get in on the savings.
The Sunzel Bike Shorts are made from a soft, stretchy, and sweat-wicking blend of polyester and spandex that will move with you and keep you cool and comfy. They have a high-waisted fit and a wide, supportive waistband that won't dig into your side, ensuring long-lasting comfort and a figure flattering look that will hug your curves. Plus, they have a deep slip pocket on either hip, providing space for keys, cards, and other small essentials. One reviewer confirmed that their smartphone fits "perfectly."
While they might appear basic, one Amazon reviewer even said the affordable shorts remind them of the far more expensive Lululemon Align Shorts, which cost upwards of $74. They called these ones "so soft, so flattering, so functional" after wearing them on a recent hiking trip. Another echoed a similar sentiment, and went as far as to say that they're the "perfect dupe" for Lululemon.
You can choose between three lengths: 3 inches, 5 inches, and 8 inches, depending on how much coverage you want, as well as 22 colors. Closet staples like black and gray are available, as well as bolder options like leopard print and light pink. They come in sizes XS to 3XL, and shoppers say they are true to size.
Seeing as the shorts have more than 7,300 five-star ratings on Amazon, shoppers have plenty of rave reviews for the bike shorts. One reviewer said they love the "buttery soft material that stays put" and went on to say that "I wear these to the gym and they're squat-proof." Many wearers say they're great for long walks and runs, and bike rides, as well. One reviewer, who wore them on an 8-mile ride on rough terrain, said they are "very comfortable, [I] didn't even notice I was wearing them."
And although the bike shorts are great on their own, shoppers also say they're great for wearing under dresses and skirts for a little extra protection and storage. A reviewer said the shorts are the perfect length for wearing under dresses and they don't "slide up or down." Another shopper wrote "I wear these under dresses because as a teacher I'm constantly bending and squatting," and confirmed that "these don't disappoint."
To buy: amazon.com, $12 (originally $19)
Whether you're looking for a pair of shorts for yoga class, a long bike ride, or a walk around the neighborhood, the Sunzel Bike Shorts do it all. And since some pairs are on sale for just $12, you might even want to add a few to your wardrobe.
