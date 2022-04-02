Shoppers Say These $12 Bike Shorts Are Better Than Lululemon

A good pair of bike shorts is an essential in any activewear wardrobe. Bike shorts are comfortable, flattering, and versatile, since you can wear them while working out, traveling, or lounging at home. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found one pair that comes in a wide variety of colors and lengths, so you'll be sure to snap one up that fits your style. Plus, the shorts start at $20, which is already an impressive deal, but some colors are on sale for as little as $12 right now. We don't know how long this deal will last, so we recommend shopping soon to make sure you get in on the savings.