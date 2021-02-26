This Compact Stepper Machine Is a Must-have for At-home Workouts in Small Spaces

With many gyms and fitness studios still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are still getting our workouts in at home. Whether you have a home gym or a corner of your living room dedicated to at-home workouts, exercise equipment that saves space is always a benefit. Enter: the Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper With Resistance Bands, a compact stepper that you can use multiple ways for a full body workout, all without taking up much space. Plus, with over 7,100 five-star reviews on Amazon, you can bet that this piece of exercise equipment is sure to give your at-home workout routine a welcome upgrade.
The mini stepper features non-slip foot pedals, adjustable height options, resistance bands, and a digital monitor, which keeps track of steps, time, and calories burned. And even though this device is small, it can provide a full body workout that gets to over 20 different core muscles using low-impact aerobic exercise.
Amazon shoppers agree that this compact exercise machine is great for small spaces. "This stepper is exactly what I wanted — a small machine with simple mechanics at a value price. It fits under my bed for easy storage and weighs about 15 pounds, so it's easy to move around," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper said this stepper is a helpful tool for getting in their daily step goal. "I cannot believe what a good deal this thing is. For very little money, I've now been able to reach my 10k steps every day, no matter how dark and rainy it is outdoors (which it is, a LOT, in the Pacific Northwest)."
