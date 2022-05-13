Shoppers Love This 'High-quality' Australian Beach Brand — and T+L Readers Get an Exclusive Discount
We're only a few short weeks away from Memorial Day Weekend and the unofficial start of beach season. Whether that means taking a quick drive (or stroll if you're really lucky) to your favorite sandy spot for a few hours or packing the car up for a road trip to an idyllic oceanside resort, you're going to need to take stock of all your beach essentials.
And if you happen to be in the market for items that will protect you from the sun or a rocky shore while keeping you comfortably in style, luckily, Sunday Supply, the Australian makers of luxe beach umbrellas, cushioned chairs, and more is offering an exclusive discount for Travel + Leisure readers. All you have to do is enter code 10TRAVEL at checkout for an instant 10 percent off any purchase.
One of the brand's most popular items is its large beach umbrella. The umbrella is made out of UPF50+ fabric, meaning it blocks harmful UV rays from penetrating through to your skin, keeping everyone underneath safe (although you'll also want to be sure to apply sunscreen for additional protection). The canopy provides more than 6.5 feet of coverage that shoppers say keeps "a few adults" out of the sun comfortably and weighs 12 pounds, making it easy to carry and transport from the car, boardwalk, or Airbnb to the sand.
It comes in 19 different colors and patterns, which match perfectly with the brand's beach chairs and towels, and each is adorned with stylish tassels and custom hardware that makes adjusting the umbrella's height (7.5 feet) a breeze. Reviewers say this umbrella is "definitely worth the extra money" when compared to cheaper brands that aren't made to outlast the season, that the "quality is amazing," and they're sure they'll be enjoying it for "years to come."
The matching beach chairs are available in the same 19 colors and patterns as the umbrellas and are made out of similarly high-quality materials. The lightweight chairs have a removable carry strap to make it easy to get the chair from the car to the perfect oceanside spot, plus the cushions are "wear-, tear-, and fade-resistant," according to the brand.
Shoppers also love the comfortable low-profile design that gets you close to the sand without actually being in it and allows you to lounge at an angle ideal for reading, sunbathing, or snoozing. Plus, there's a storage pocket to keep your magazine, book, sunglasses, phone, or anything else secure, protected, and out of the sand.
Shop these "beautiful and unique" finds from Sunday Supply ahead of your next beach day and don't forget to use code 10TRAVEL at checkout for 10 percent off.
