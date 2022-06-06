This Popular Travel Heating Pad Is the One Thing I Wish I Had on My Last Vacation
After two years of not traveling out of the country, I finally took my first post-pandemic international trip last week. My two friends and I spent 10 days in Paris and Amsterdam racking up an average of 20,000 steps a day by walking everywhere. Each night, when we returned to our Airbnbs, my entire body would be aching, and I found myself to be seriously missing the heating pad I normally use to soothe sore muscles.
Of course, the one I use at home is much too big to bring with me, but after searching for a more compact option to pack in the future, I came across the Sunbeam GoHeat Cordless Heating Pad. Not only is it much smaller than most average heating pads, but it's also powered by rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, so you don't have to deal with a long cord in your suitcase or with a travel adapter — meaning, you can use it just about anywhere.
The portable heating pad itself is 9.5 inches by 12-inches, so it won't take up too much room in your bag. Plus, it's fully flexible and has an adjustable strap that lets you wrap it around any part of your body that needs the targeted heat therapy. It can be used on your arms, legs, neck, shoulders, back, and more. There are three heat settings to choose from, and the battery should last up to four hours at a time when on the lowest setting.
To buy: amazon.com, $70
Shoppers report that the pad heats up in seconds, and many have said it's "perfect for traveling." One person who shared that they need to use a heating pad every day to help with chronic pain said this compact option was the "perfect solution" for packing light for their trip to Europe. "It's big enough to cover where I need the heat, super small for packing, and happily enough, I don't have to worry about voltage or plug converters with this since all you need to do is charge the battery up or plug it in via USB which is just so easy."
Another customer noted that "it is perfect for on the go." But they also revealed that they love to wear it at home too "instead of being stuck to a corded heating pad." A shopper who suffers from restless leg syndrome said they loved to use it after long flights and car rides. They wrote, "It's easy to use, fits into my large purse, and lasts long enough for my purposes."
Reviewers also mentioned that the pad's micromink fabric is super soft against the skin, and it's even machine-washable for easy cleaning. No wonder one shopper called it a "must-have" item. Ready to see what all the hype is about? Shop one for yourself before your next trip for $70 — I know I will.
