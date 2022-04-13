I'm a Travel Editor, and This Is the Swimwear Brand I Pack for Every Trip
As a native Californian turned frequent New York City beachgoer, I've worn plenty of bathing suits in my life. I grew up wearing surf brands, opted for more affordable bikinis when I was a young adult, and now, in my twenties, I've started to splurge on swimwear that'll be a staple in my summer wardrobe and last for years to come. With that in mind, Summersalt has quickly become my go-to brand. Its suits are stylish, sustainably made, and size inclusive, since the founders took more than 1.5 million measurements from more than 10,000 women to inform their sizing. The swimsuits fit well, feel good on, and hold up through continued wear and washes, so I'd be hard pressed to shop anywhere else now.
Last summer, the brand gave me the chance to test out one of their swimsuits, and before long it was the suit I always reached for for beach days. So much so, I'm planning to buy another suit for this summer. The Ruffle Oasis Bikini Top and Ruffle Oasis High Leg High Rise Bottoms, which I've had for more than a year, are made from a soft, stretchy, compressive blend of recycled polyamide and elastane. The bandeau-style top features built-in soft cups that provide light support (and never fall out of place) and ruffled straps that add a delicate touch. At $50 for the top and $45 for the bottoms, they're a bit on the pricier side, but for the comfortable feel and opaque look, they're well worth the price.
The bottoms are full coverage and have a high-waisted fit that hits just below my belly button. While many swimsuits tend to stretch out and sag, especially after all-day wear, both the top and bottoms stay comfortably in place both in and out of the water, although the fabric never digs into my skin. With that snug fit, I was glad that I sized up to make sure that I still had enough flexibility to move. I opted for the black and white polka dot print, which looks great together but also allows me to mix and match with solid color tops or bottoms for a different look. In this particular colorway, the top and bottoms are available in sizes 2 through 12, although different colors go up to size 22.
I'm not the only one who's raving about Summersalt's stylish and flattering swimwear. My colleague Hannah Freedman, a Content Strategy Manager at Dotdash Meredith, also loves the brand. She said she's not normally a fan of one-pieces, but was intrigued by the Sidestroke's one-shoulder design, which runs from 0 to 24, and decided to give it a try. "I've had this suit for three years now, and it continues to be a favorite for me because of how comfortable and flattering it is," she said.
She also complimented the bathing suit's compressive material, noting that it "is tight enough that it sucks me in in all the right places, while still having plenty of stretch for comfort." One note about the style of the top though: "the only downside is that I've gotten some odd tan lines when I'm not vigilant with reapplying the sunscreen."
To buy: summersalt.com, $95
Freedman said she loved the Sidestroke suit so much that she also decided to buy the two-piece version, which includes a one-shoulder top and high-cut, mid-rise, and slightly cheeky bottoms. "I always feel confident in the High Leg Mid Rise bottoms thanks to the higher cut that elongates my legs," she said. As for the swimwear's durability, Freedman was impressed with how well both suits have held up after putting them to the test on vacation. "I've worn both of these suits numerous times in the pool and the ocean and the colors haven't faded at all."
If you're in the market for a new swimsuit for spring and summer vacations, I'd recommend heading over to Summersalt ASAP. The brand has a wide variety of classic one-pieces, bikinis, and tankinis, as well as seasonal prints and styles that could sell out as the season goes on. Plus, the brand also makes beautiful coordinating cover-ups to complete your vacation-ready look. Shop now to give your swimwear collection an update.
