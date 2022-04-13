I'm a Travel Editor, and This Is the Swimwear Brand I Pack for Every Trip

The bottoms are full coverage and have a high-waisted fit that hits just below my belly button. While many swimsuits tend to stretch out and sag, especially after all-day wear, both the top and bottoms stay comfortably in place both in and out of the water, although the fabric never digs into my skin. With that snug fit, I was glad that I sized up to make sure that I still had enough flexibility to move. I opted for the black and white polka dot print, which looks great together but also allows me to mix and match with solid color tops or bottoms for a different look. In this particular colorway, the top and bottoms are available in sizes 2 through 12, although different colors go up to size 22.