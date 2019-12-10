Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Size-inclusive Swimwear Brand — and You Can Finally Find It at Nordstrom (Video)

Finding a swimsuit that's flattering, comfortable, and stylish at a reasonable price point used to seem nearly impossible. Then, Summersalt came on the scene with its range of size-inclusive swimwear that shoppers immediately flocked to. Now, it's even easier to get your hands on these best-selling suits thanks to the brand's collaboration with Nordstrom.

The full collection includes 15 swimwear styles in a variety of colors. The best part? All of the suits retail for $95 or less and most range from sizes 2 to 22.

The brand is best known for its sleek, feminine one pieces, like the color-blocked one-shoulder Sidestroke suit.

When creating their swimwear collection, Summersalt's founders took 1.5 million body measurements from 10,000 women to inform the fit of their suits.

The fabric also sets these suits apart, since they are designed to stand up to sand, sweat, and chlorine. Summersalt's swimwear is made from recycled materials, so in addition to being comfortable and durable, they are environmentally friendly.

You can shop some of the brand's most popular styles here.

