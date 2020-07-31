This One-piece Swimsuit Sold Out in 7 Days — and It’s Finally Back in Stock

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you're enjoying the beach or pool this summer, or simply catching some rays in your backyard, the right swimsuit makes all the difference. We love Summersalt's on-trend swimsuits, from sleek one-pieces to playful ruffled bikinis. And shoppers agree, especially when it comes to the brand's Perfect Wrap One-piece, since it sold out within the first week of its release. Luckily, the top-rated suit is back in stock, and it's a must-have addition to your summer wardrobe.

The wrap-style suit features a deep V-neck and ties at the waist. It also allows for full bum coverage, while built-in soft cups offer extra coverage and support in the chest. This suit is made from the brand's signature blend of recycled polyamide and elastane, which provides a compressive fit that's both comfortable and flattering. And if you're new to the brand and are uncertain of your size, don't fret — one of the best things about Summersalt is its comprehensive size chart (sizes range from 2 to 22), which makes shopping for swimwear online easier than ever.

In addition to the classic black and white variation, this suit is also in stock in three other color combinations, including leopard print, blue and green, and pink and red.

Image zoom Courtesy of Summersalt

With shoppers raving about the cut and style of this suit, it's no surprise how quickly it sold out. "This is so flattering on. I receive so many compliments on it whenever I am at the beach. The wrap helps keep me tucked in and the flattering V-neck perfectly accentuates all the right parts! I love this bathing suit," one reviewer wrote.

Another shopper mentioned that she never used to enjoy swimwear shopping, but Summersalt has changed that. "I normally dread shopping for swimsuits. When I found Summersalt and read all of the reviews, I knew I needed to give them a try. I feel so confident and pretty in my suit and have gotten so many compliments!"