This Shirtdress Is the Versatile Cover-up You Need for Your Next Beach Vacation

Summersalt is best known for its stylish and flattering swimsuits, but the brand also has just about everything you could need for an upcoming vacation, from travelwear for the plane to comfy pajamas for cozying up in your hotel room. If you love Summersalt's swimwear, adding the brand's new cover-up to your vacation wardrobe is a no-brainer.

As part of a collaboration with travel and lifestyle blogger Jacey Duprie, Summersalt just released the new vacation-ready Modern Marinière collection that includes nautically-inspired swimwear and a versatile shirtdress cover-up that will be sure to elevate your poolside style.

What we love about the Effortless Shirtdress Cover-up is its versatility. You can wear the sleeves long or roll them up and secure with buttons for a short sleeved look, so you can easily adjust the dress based on the weather and how much coverage you want. You can wear the dress open to show off your favorite swimsuit or buttoned up. There's also a belt that you can tie in the front or back for added shape.

Like the rest of Summersalt's swimwear and clothing, inclusive sizing is key. This dress runs from sizes XS to 2X, and a detailed size chart on the brand's website will help you find your perfect fit.

The rest of the Modern Marninière collection is available on Summersalt's site. And since nothing is over $95, you'll want to add all the pieces to your closet immediately.

