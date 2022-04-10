This Secret Amazon Storefront Is Packed With Everything You Need for a Summer Vacation
Warmer weather is finally here, which means summer getaways are just around the corner. As much as we're all looking forward to traveling to new places and enjoying tropical climates, figuring out what to pack for your trip can feel daunting — especially after spending a long winter bundled up. Luckily, Amazon has a solution for all your packing woes and has curated a ″Getaway Ready″ storefront that is full of everything you may need for your next holiday in the sun.
There's a men's and a women's section that are both packed with so many stylish and comfortable clothing items, you can consider them your go-to summer vacation packing list. Everything from flowy travel dresses to flattering swimsuits to cute denim shorts can be found in the women's section, while the men's side has tons of tropical-printed tops and swim shorts to choose from.
If you're looking for a new pair of comfortable sandals, a spacious beach bag, or a new pair of sunnies to wear on your next vacay, you're in luck. Both sections have a variety of summery accessories, including Adidas slides, Ray-Ban sunglasses, and water-resistant Simply Southern totes. You can even scoop up some absorbent towels and sand-free beach blankets in the same convenient spot.
With so many popular items in one place, it can feel overwhelming to sort through them all. To help you get started, we scoured the entire storefront and rounded up our favorite top-rated pieces from the section. Perhaps best of all, prices start at just $11, so there's a vacation-ready style on this list for just about every budget.
Ready to stock up on summer-ready pieces before your next tropical holiday? Keep reading to shop all 20 of our favorite pieces below, or shop the entire ″getaway ready″ section on Amazon here.
Best Women's Vacation Styles
- The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, $60
- Signature Levi's Strauss Mid-Rise Shorts, from $18
- Soly Huk Printed Halter Top Bikini, $23 (originally $26)
- Rattan Circular Bag, $32
- Simply Southern Large Tote Bag, $75
- Zaful Underwire Bikini Set, $26
- Havaianas Brazil Layers Flip-Flop, from $21
- Sdinm Rimless Sunglasses, $11 (originally $14)
- Safrisior Matching Set, from $27
- Lack of Color Wide-Brimmed Bucket Hat, $129
Best Men's Vacation Styles
- Toad&Co Fletch Short Sleeve Shirt, from $42
- Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses, $213
- Adidas Adilette Comfort Slide, from $18
- Chubbies Swim Trunks, from $70
- Tilley Broad Brim Hat, from $52
- Goodthreads Chino Shorts, from $28
- Hurley Exotic Stretch Short Sleeve Shirt, from $40
- Teva Hurricane Drift Sandal, from $20
- Nautica Classic Fit Boardwalk Shorts, from $20
- Puma McLaren F1 Gulf Collaboration Tee, from $45
