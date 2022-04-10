This Secret Amazon Storefront Is Packed With Everything You Need for a Summer Vacation

Warmer weather is finally here, which means summer getaways are just around the corner. As much as we're all looking forward to traveling to new places and enjoying tropical climates, figuring out what to pack for your trip can feel daunting — especially after spending a long winter bundled up. Luckily, Amazon has a solution for all your packing woes and has curated a ″Getaway Ready″ storefront that is full of everything you may need for your next holiday in the sun.