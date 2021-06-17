16 Summer Essentials to Shop on Sale Before They Sell Out on Amazon Prime Day
As summer's official start date quickly approaches, our checklist of all our seasonal must-haves keeps growing. Luckily, there's no better time to shop for items like grills and grilling accessories, camping gear, and summer apparel, since Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner. From June 21 to 22, you can score massive savings on all kinds of products, including plenty of gear you'll want to enjoy this summer. And right now, there are already tons of discounts on items like hammocks, hiking boots, coolers, and ice cream makers that you can shop before the sale even starts.
Keep reading for some of the best deals you can get on summer essentials, from ice cream makers to camping tents, ahead of Amazon Prime Day.
Home & Kitchen
- Cuisinart ICE-30BC Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Automatic Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, and Ice Cream Maker, $100 (originally $165)
- ThermoPro TP19H Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer for Grilling, $18 (originally $20)
- Olarhike Grilling Accessories Set, $44 (originally $47)
- Bedsure 100% Bamboo Cooling Bedsheets, from $34 (originally from $38)
Outdoor
- RTIC Soft Cooler, $100 (originally $135)
- Isle Pioneer Inflatable Stand Up Paddleboard, $620 with coupon (originally $745)
- Weber 3-burner Liquid Propane Grill, $519 (originally $580)
- M&W 3-piece Wicker Outdoor Furniture Set, $111 (originally $150)
Camping & Hiking Gear
- Kootek Camping Hammock, $23 (originally $33)
- Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Waterproof Hiking Boots, $74 (originally $90)
- Timberland Men's White Ledge Mid Waterproof Ankle Hiking Boots, $81 (originally $115)
- Campros 8-person Family Camping Tent, $170 (originally $200)
Clothing & Shoes
- Under Armour Women's Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts, $19 (originally $25)
- Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-sleeve T-shirt, $19 (originally $25)
- Crocs Women's Literide Stretch Sandals, $36 (originally $45)
- Reef Men's Fanning Flip-flops, $45 (originally $60)
