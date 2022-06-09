7 Stylist-approved Blouses to Add to Your Summer Wardrobe — and They're All Under $50
Whether you're heading back to the office this summer or preparing for a trip, a good blouse will take you far. A flowing floral top, for example, can be dressed up with a pair of slacks or skirt for a more formal look, or you can throw on a pair of jeans or shorts for more casual occasions. Similarly, a linen button down will go perfectly over a swimsuit but can also be dressed up with jeans and heeled sandals. If versatility is a priority (and it probably should be!), you won't regret adding a summer-ready top or two to your wardrobe this season.
Luckily, there are plenty of affordable options available on Amazon, including a curated selection from stylist Jessica Feng, a Fashion Specialist at the mega-retailer. Since these recommendations are coming from an expert, you can feel confident that you're shopping the season's hottest styles. You can shop some of her favorite Amazon blouses, including floral prints, bold pops of colors, and neturals, all for under $50 each. Keep reading for our top picks and add one (or several) to your cart before summer officially begins.
Romwe Floral Print Ruffle Puff Short Sleeve Blouse Top
This delicate blouse has a high neckline with ruffle detailing and short puff sleeves for a more modest or professional look — whether you're pairing it with a pair of linen pants for a wedding event or baby shower or a skirt for the office. It's made from lightweight polyester and has a keyhole closure in the back, so it'll remain comfortable and breathable on hot days. Choose between 30 colors and patterns, including several gorgeous floral prints that will pair well with jeans, shorts, skirts, and more. It runs in sizes XS to XL.
Shoppers rave about the blouse, giving it more than 2,300 five-star ratings. One reviewer emphasized its versatility, writing that it "looks adorable with denim or [can be] easily dressed up with a skirt. Its vintage look gets me compliments every time I wear it."
To buy: amazon.com, $23
The Drop Evelyn Cropped Square Neck Bubble Top
This 100 percent linen top is perfect for summer not only because of its lightweight fabric, but also due to its relaxed, billowy silhouette that will remain breathable and won't restrict your movement. Plus, with its square neckline, puff sleeves, and cropped fit, the bohemian-esque blouse will look great with jeans, skirts, shorts, and more both day and night. It comes in four colors — black, red, beige, and white — and is available in sizes XXS to 5X.
Since The Drop is a limited-edition collection, we recommend shopping soon to make sure you get your hands on this unique piece for your summer wardrobe.
To buy: amazon.com, from $40
Allegra K Floral Blouse
Another great printed option, this blouse has a classic crew neckline and short sleeves with dainty shirred details. It comes in 15 beautiful floral patterns in a variety of colors that will offer the perfect pop of color to your wardrobe. This blouse, which is available in sizes XS to XL, is also on the longer side, which means you can wear it tucked into pants or as is for a different look.
Amazon shoppers have plenty of compliments for this blouse, and several highlight its versatility. "It's very cute and can easily be worn for casual outings or for work," one wrote. Another added that it's "very nicely made and [is of] quality material."
To buy: amazon.com, $27
Milumia Mock Neck Puff Sleeve Ditsy Floral Print Blouse
Smocking is always a great detail when you're looking for summer-appropriate clothing because that means the piece is stretchy, which, in turn means that it'll be comfortable and easy to take on and off. This blouse features a mock neck with a smocked chest and ruffled sleeves, which means it'll fit well for a range of bust sizes. It also comes in nine colors and patterns, including floral prints and bold pops of colors that are easy to dress up or down for nights out, bridal showers, and more events.
The shirt, which runs from XS to XL, is great for a variety of occasions, according to Amazon reviewers. "[I] wore [the] shirt all day from brunch to touristing," one wrote. Another said, "I wear this to work because it's not form-fitting but still very cute. It's pretty loose and flowy but true to size."
To buy: amazon.com, from $22
Allegra K Chiffon Ruffle Sleeve Layered Floral Print Blouse
This top is a great option for hot days, since the ruffled sleeves give you plenty of room to breathe. Similarly, the lightweight chiffon material will remain breezy and comfortable in warm weather. The square-neck blouse is available in 19 floral prints in a wide range of colors and sizes from XS to XL, so you'll be sure to find an option that fits your style.
Wearers are such big fans that they're heading back to Amazon for more colors. "I really love this pretty blouse! In fact, I like it so much that I bought three more in different colors right after receiving the navy blue one," one reviewer wrote. They added that "it's feminine but not frilly, and it can be dressed up or down depending on what you wear it with."
To buy: amazon.com, from $20
The Drop Dawn Blue Floral Print Square-Neck Button Down Top
If you're a fan of the cottagecore trend, check out this floral blouse from the limited-edition line, The Drop, from Amazon. It features a flattering square neckline and slightly puffed sleeves with elastic at the cuffs. The button-down style made from viscose offers a casual look that pairs well with jeans and shorts for days spent sightseeing or brunch dates. Right now, it's only available in XS and small, so we recommend shopping soon before it's sold out for good.
Shoppers love the look of the top, but several are also enthralled with its soft feel. One even said, "I wish I could find 10 more shirts made from [the same] material. The feel of it is wonderful."
To buy: amazon.com, $50
Allegra K Floral Print Belted Waist Blouse
There are plenty of flowy, drapey tops out there, but if you're looking for a little more structure, check out this pick from Allegra K. The blouse has a square neckline and a peplum cut at the waist with a belt. Elastic at the cuffs give the sleeves a bit of volume for an elevated look that also won't feel too restricting. Choose between 11 floral prints for a polished look that will be sure to make a summer-ready statement. You can shop it in sizes ranging from XS to XL.
Amazon shoppers are big fans of the top's cut and variety of prints, and some have even bought multiple colors. "I got both the beige and the yellow and they both are very flattering colors. I love the tie; it gives a nice shape coupled with skinny jeans," one wrote.
To buy: amazon.com, $25
