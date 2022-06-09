7 Stylist-approved Blouses to Add to Your Summer Wardrobe — and They're All Under $50

Whether you're heading back to the office this summer or preparing for a trip, a good blouse will take you far. A flowing floral top, for example, can be dressed up with a pair of slacks or skirt for a more formal look, or you can throw on a pair of jeans or shorts for more casual occasions. Similarly, a linen button down will go perfectly over a swimsuit but can also be dressed up with jeans and heeled sandals. If versatility is a priority (and it probably should be!), you won't regret adding a summer-ready top or two to your wardrobe this season.