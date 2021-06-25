The Best 4th of July Hosting Essentials That You Can Use All Year Long

From food tents to vintage-inspired beach tents.
By Kendall Cornish
June 25, 2021
June is nearly over (we can't believe it either), and next month the U.S. will be in the thick of summer. And while there are plenty of other just as worthwhile holidays to recognize that come before and after the Forth of July, this particular long weekend is still an excellent time to safely get together with loved ones and celebrate each other's company.

If you happen to be hosting or collaborating on a summer gathering, be it belated for Juneteenth, last-minute for July 4th, or in the planning stages for September's Labor Day long weekend, there are a few things you're going to need for every get-together. We've gone ahead and compiled a list of the highest-quality products, from disposable plates and cutlery (well worth investing in) to reusable products for fortifying food - and attendees - from temperature changes and insects.

Scroll on to shop our picks of the coolest sustainable or reusable essentials that are perfect for Fourth of July celebrations (and more).

Hydro Flask Outdoor Kitchen Collection Bundle

Credit: Courtesy of Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask's new outdoor kitchen collection offers everything you'd need to host (or enjoy solo) a well-stocked picnic. Essentially, imagine your Hydro Flask water bottle in plate and bowl form - pretty much all we could want when it comes to keeping the salad crisp and the pasta warm.

To buy: hydroflask.com, $288

JBL Party Box on the Go

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Powerfully equipped with 100 watts of JBL Pro sound, this portable speaker and microphone device set is the only speaker system your beach or backyard party will need - and it's the Bluetooth karaoke capabilities everyone will be wanting to use by the end of it.

To buy: target.com, $300

Thula Tula Protea Pinstripe Beach Blanket

Credit: Courtesy of Thula Tula

Having a few beach blankets on-hand is always helpful when heading to an outdoor gathering, but especially for hosting one. Crafted sustainably and ethically in South Africa, these beautiful ones from Thula Tula are conversation starters and sources of joy in themselves, making every time you unfold them for friends and family that much more meaningful.

To buy: thulatula.com, $129

Set of 20 Collapsible Wooden Square Plates

Credit: Courtesy of Food52

Touted as "a new kind of paper plate," these balsa wood and rice paper collapsible square plates offer an elegant clean slate for any gathering, from the most minimal to the most all-out. Best of all? They're compostable.

To buy: food52.com, $25

Mesh and Wood Food Dome

Credit: Courtesy of Target

If the area where your summer gatherings or even small picnics will be enjoyed also allows other critters to enjoy it as well, you're going to need a food tent. Keep flies and general debris away from your beautiful dishes without sacrificing any of their aesthetic by covering them with this stylish food tent.

To buy: target.com, $15

Cocokind Daily Physical SPF 32

Credit: Courtesy of cocokind

This zinc-based physical sunscreen has SPF 32 protection against UVA and UVB rays as well as blue light and pollution. It also works with ingredients like blue phytoplankton and microalgae which aid in fortifying the skin against natural and modern stressors.

To buy: cocokind.com, $24

EcoFlow RIVER Portable Power Station

Credit: Courtesy of REI

Keep everyone's phone charged all day long with this portable power station, which has the capacity to fully charge up to 10 small devices at once. This is one of those outdoor party essentials that will seriously come in handy during road trips and camping trips as well.

To buy: rei.com, $280 (originally $349)

West Elm Pure Drink Dispenser

Credit: Courtesy of West Elm

Display your fabulous summery spritzers in a chic, clear glass drink dispenser like this one from West Elm, which is accented with an acacia wood lid and stand. Investing in a quality drink dispenser means no more spout malfunctions and that your guests will have an easier time serving themselves all day long.

To buy: westelm.com, $70

Vintage-inspired French Riviera Tent

Credit: Courtesy of Food52

Speaking of aesthetic, this little number is ideal for keeping the sun off those who prefer a bit of shade while looking like a centerpiece for an outdoor party. It's a a host's essential when it comes to beach and backyard gatherings.

To buy: food52.com, $299

Igloo Portable Cooler

Credit: Courtesy of Target

This outdoor gathering essential by Igloo is available in plenty of fun colors - no more boring white cooler nonsense. It's also less than $30 and has the capacity to fit up to 85 cans, so it's the perfect match for hosts or guests who love to over-prepare...and do so often.

To buy: target.com, $28

17-piece Stainless Steel BBQ Tool Set

Credit: Courtesy of Target

There's always some utensil missing from the barbecue, so make sure to have your whole outdoor cooking set together and ready to avoid any snags in the party. This 17-piece set includes everything from corn holders to a digital thermometer, making barbecue hosting prep easy and and quick.

To buy: target.com, $25

Color-coordinated Fire Pit Skewer Set

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Everyone in the group can have their own reusable skewer for fire pit roasting of marshmallows for s'mores, sausages for hot dogs, and even bite-sized grilled meats and veggies with this heat-resistant skewer set.

To buy: amazon.com, $11 (originally $14)

Wooden Spoon Herbs Lavender + Geranium Bug Spray

Credit: Courtesy of Goldune

Being the one at the cookout with the natural, effective bug repellant spray (that's also in a pretty bottle) is the definitely one of the best ways to break the ice. But in more a pragmatic sense, it's a far better option to have with you all summer than bulky aerosol cans full of chemicals.

To buy: goldune.com, $18

