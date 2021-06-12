These Cooling Towels Make 'Long Days in the Sun' Way More Comfortable - and They're Under $5 Each

Many wearers throw the cloth around their neck for a quick cooldown, though you could opt to place it anywhere on your body. "We used them at Disney World on the record hottest days, and [they] changed our lives," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "We go to Disney all the time, and this is the first time we used these and we will never go without them again! Kept us, our infant, and our toddler cool! Dries out after about an hour in the peak Florida heat, but you can wet it again in even WARM water and it is cool."