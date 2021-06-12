These Cooling Towels Make 'Long Days in the Sun' Way More Comfortable - and They're Under $5 Each
Dreadfully high temperatures can put a damper on any summertime activity. The shining sun might seem welcome as you set about your hike, trip to the amusement park, or day at the beach, but within a few hours, you might find yourself missing winter's cool, forgiving air. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to find relief from the heat that don't include running to the closest air-conditioned building. One solution: wiping down your face and neck with one of the Sukeen cooling towels.
Just like you might use a cold washcloth to temper a fever, a chilled towel will feel like sweet relief on a particularly hot day. Sukeen's towels, which come in packs of four for just $17, are made of absorbent mesh fabric that retains moisture to maintain a low temperature for up to three hours. All you have to do is saturate it with water, wring it out, shake it off, and enjoy the cooling effect that's pretty "magical," according to some shoppers.
Many wearers throw the cloth around their neck for a quick cooldown, though you could opt to place it anywhere on your body. "We used them at Disney World on the record hottest days, and [they] changed our lives," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "We go to Disney all the time, and this is the first time we used these and we will never go without them again! Kept us, our infant, and our toddler cool! Dries out after about an hour in the peak Florida heat, but you can wet it again in even WARM water and it is cool."
To buy: amazon.com, $17
The towels are easy to store even once they've been used; each one comes with a small carrying bag and an attached carabiner that can be hooked onto a bag or belt. Unlike some similar options, people say that these don't get stiff after air-drying, so they can easily be folded up and put away or reused.
Plus, the design isn't like any ordinary towel - it doesn't drip, but rather, "it's like an ice pack without the burning of the ice." Some shoppers recommend keeping the towel in the refrigerator or even the freezer ahead of using it.
When you're looking for relief from the summer heat, the Sukeen cooling cloths on Amazon will seriously come in handy - and for less than $5 apiece, they're a total steal.
