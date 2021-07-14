There's a Suitcase Shortage This Summer — Here Are 7 Options to Buy Before They Sell Out
With this summer's return to travel surging thanks to vaccinations becoming more widely available and borders reopening around the world, it's no surprise that luggage is flying off the shelves. In fact, there's currently a suitcase shortage in the U.S., and stores around the country are struggling to keep luggage in stock. If you're in the market for a new suitcase, don't fret: There are still plenty of high-quality bags available — if you know where to look.
The Points Guy reported that a raw materials shortage, lack of truck drivers, and increased travel demand have all contributed to the shortage, resulting in stores like Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Target lacking in the luggage department. That's leaving fewer options for travelers looking for updates to their travel gear.
However, we're always on the lookout for the best luggage here at Travel + Leisure, and we've scoured the internet for the best suitcases, from compact carry-ons to spacious checked bags, that are still in stock online. Editor-loved brands like Travelpro, Samsonite, Away, and Tumi still have many bags available when you buy direct, although there are still some options available on Amazon.
If you're looking to add a trendy suitcase to your collection, it's a great time to try out a newer, more style-focused brand, like Paravel. Sustainably minded shoppers will also want to check out Paravel's luggage collection, which includes suitcases made almost entirely from recycled materials.
Keep reading for seven suitcases that are available to shop online right now, from new brands with some of the most stylish luggage out there to trusted, editor-loved favorites. Despite the shortage, some of them are even on sale.
Coolife 20-inch Spinner Carry-on
To buy: amazon.com, $100
Tumi International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-on
To buy: tumi.com, $850
Travelpro Platinum Elite Carry-on Hardside Spinner
To buy: travelpro.com, $370
Away Carry-on
To buy: awaytravel.com, $225
Paravel Aviator Carry-on
To buy: tourparavel.com, $255
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Lightweight Expandable Upright 26-inch Suitcase
To buy: amazon.com, $153 (originally $180)
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable 28-inch Checked Suitcase
To buy: amazon.com, $190 (originally $250)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.