There's a Suitcase Shortage This Summer — Here Are 7 Options to Buy Before They Sell Out

With this summer's return to travel surging thanks to vaccinations becoming more widely available and borders reopening around the world, it's no surprise that luggage is flying off the shelves. In fact, there's currently a suitcase shortage in the U.S., and stores around the country are struggling to keep luggage in stock. If you're in the market for a new suitcase, don't fret: There are still plenty of high-quality bags available — if you know where to look.