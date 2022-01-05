How to Build a Stylish Yet Functional Travel Wardrobe 

The key to a good travel wardrobe is versatility. Opt for layerable tops and sweaters, staple jackets that you can dress up or down, stylish yet comfortable shoes you can walk in for hours, and scarves you can wear multiple ways. As far as fabrics go, you can never go wrong with cotton, cashmere, and other breathable blends, as well as performance fabrics, such as the Warpstreme material from Lululemon, which offers a sleek look and resists wrinkles.