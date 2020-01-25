One of New York's Oldest Flea Markets Is Located on a Former Airport Runway

Image zoom Courtesy of Stormville Flea Market

You can find flea markets practically anywhere in the country, but there’s one long-established market that holds a very unique address on a former airport runway.

Established in 1970 as a tiny, six-table yard sale, the Stormville Flea Market has been selling food, drinks, vintage items, and artisanal gifts to folks in the Hudson Valley for 50 years, making it one of New York’s longest-running flea markets, according to Only In Your State. Today, it calls the runway at former Stormville Airport home.

These days, people gather at the market to eat and drink at amazing food trucks, shop for vintage collectibles and clothing, and discover antique furniture, unique gifts, and more, according to Only In Your State. In fact, it hosts over 600 vendors from eight different states. It even has a kid-friendly area where children can enjoy activities, crafts, inflatable slides, and a bounce house.

Food trucks serve up typical fast-food fare, including hamburgers, hot dogs, gyros, and Philly cheesesteaks, as well as novelty items, like fried dough, shaved ice, kettle corn, and fried pickles. Wine and beer are also served at certain trucks and kiosks.

Sadly, the market is not open every day. According to Only In Your State, it welcomes visitors one weekend per month during its open season, which runs between April and November. It’s officially returning to the Stormville Airport runway on April 25 and 26. Other dates for 2020 have also been announced: May 23 and 24, July 4 and 5, September 5 and 6, October 10 and 11, and November 7 and 8.

The market is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., no matter the weather. The now-defunct Stormville Airport is located right off the Taconic State Parkway, about halfway between Manhattan and Albany in Dutchess County, New York. Admission is free, as is parking.

For more information, visit the Stormville Flea Market website or Facebook page.