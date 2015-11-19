15 Stocking Stuffers for Travelers
1 The Stowaway Kit
When hauling around a weighty beauty bag won't do, pack Stowaway's customizable kit ($75). Just the essentials—BB cream, concealer, cheek and lip rouge, lipstick, eyeliner, and mascara—keep frequent flyers fresh-faced in-transit and long after.
2 The Classic Nomad Camera Strap
This picture-perfect strap ($80) combines high-quality Italian leather with hand-woven textiles. Suitable for DSLR and 35mm cameras, it's both practical and makes shutterbugs look photogenic on the other side of the lens.
3 Rebecca Minkoff Travel Set
Adventure awaits. But before leaving on a jet plane, pack this luggage tag and leather passport holder ($85). Less time digging around in the security line (here's looking at the case's sturdy interior sleeves and a colorful exterior) will help the perpetually late board their flight on-time.
4 Ollo iPhone 4-in-1 Lens
For travelers who love their camera but hate lugging it around, there's Olloclip's lightweight four-in-one lens ($108). The fisheye and wide-angle lenses capture breathtaking landscapes (and that inevitable selfie), while the macro lenses get you ready for your close-up.
5 Buffalo Check Trouser Socks
Cold feet? Slip into a pair of these cozy cotton socks ($13) in a cool checkered print. They'll keep toes toasty in-flight or wherever they may roam.
6 This Is Ground Cordito Cord Organizer
USBs, chargers, earbuds—there's no shortage of cables to carry no matter how much you try unplugging on vacation. Take things from tangled to tidy with this jazzy leather wrap ($45). Made by an L.A.-based company, it holds three cables and two plugs securely, so leave no loose ends hanging.
7 Aromatherapy Associates Eye Mask
This blue silk shantung, lavender-filled eye mask ($80) has got you covered, thanks to a plush cotton-velvet backing that blocks harsh rays. Translation: it's a real dream come true.
8 Shinola Headphone Cord Holders
Wires won't get crossed courtesy of sturdy leather — made from America's longest-continuously operated tannery — and a magnetic snap closure ($29). Handmade and stitched by craftspeople at Eric Scott in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, consider this organizer the fine Scotch of earbud holders — the leather only gets better with age.
9 Flight 001 Travel Blanket
Sweet dreams are made of these. Soft jersey keeps your favorite jetsetter cozy at 40,000 feet. Pull the cover out when your seatmate's air is blasting or keep it in the bag and use as a pillow ($30).
10 Moore & Giles Collar Stay Case
This ingenious accessory helps business-types look sharp during out-of-town meetings. The set of six collar ($25) stays comes in a handy chocolate brown leather case. Made in the USA by a Virginia-based brand, it keeps things close to home, no matter how far they may be.
11 Marvis Travel Toothpaste Gift Set
Imported from Italy, this beautifully packaged paste ($36) keeps pearly whites clean on the go. The tubes come in seven invigorating flavors like classic mint, licorice mint, jasmine mint, ginger mint, and cinnamon mint, making them every adventurer's main squeeze after a red-eye.
12 Arquiste Parfumeur Florals Travel Set
Ever wonder what the Parisian Opéra-Comique circa 1899 smelled like? How about a 17th century Spanish court? Each of these travel-friendly vials ($70) gives nomads a whiff of a specific place and time in history. And with notes like Italian mandarin, gardenia, bergamot and French lavender (Boutonniere No. 7) and orange blossom, Florentine orris and jasmine (Fleur de Louis), this four-piece set really hits it on the nose.
13 The World Awaits: A Travel Organizer
Fuel their wanderlust with this hardcover organizer ($19). Dressed up with bright illustrations, pockets for souvenirs from past trips, and wish lists for future passport stamps, it makes for the ultimate travel companion.
14 Ursa Major Traveler's Skin Care Kit
Cabin pressure can do a number on one's complexion. Save face with this all-natural skin care kit ($46), which comes complete with a gentle face wash, hydrating face balm, four-in-one face tonic, and refreshing face wipes.
15 Charlotte Tilbury Cosmetics Case
Made from white cotton canvas, this cosmetics case ($20) is built for the long haul. It schleps lipstick, concealer, blush, mascara, and more, but more importantly, carries a good motto: "Give a woman the right makeup and she can conquer the world." It's printed with rouge lips and machine-washable, so you can kiss stains from accidental makeup spills goodbye.
—By Alisha Prakash
For more travel gift ideas, head to the main Travel + Leisure Holiday Gift Guide.