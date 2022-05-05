These Summer-ready Espadrille Sandals Can Be Yours for As Little As $33 Right Now

If you already have a calendar full of weddings, parties, and other events this summer, you're probably on the hunt for a pair of shoes that will take you through it all in style (and comfort). Luckily, Steve Madden has a pair of versatile flatform sandals that you can easily dress up or down for everything from beachside lunches to bridal showers. And some colors and sizes are as little as $33 right now, so there's no better time to shop.