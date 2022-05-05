These Summer-ready Espadrille Sandals Can Be Yours for As Little As $33 Right Now
If you already have a calendar full of weddings, parties, and other events this summer, you're probably on the hunt for a pair of shoes that will take you through it all in style (and comfort). Luckily, Steve Madden has a pair of versatile flatform sandals that you can easily dress up or down for everything from beachside lunches to bridal showers. And some colors and sizes are as little as $33 right now, so there's no better time to shop.
The Kimmie Wedge Sandals have a stacked sole for a trendy flatform look with a comfortable cork footbed that provides plenty of support. A braided rope material wraps around the sole, offering the classic espadrille look that pairs with practically any summer outfit — we're talking sundresses, jeans and tank tops, swimsuit cover-ups, and more. Plus, the stretchy elastic straps on the top of the foot and around the ankle ensure a secure fit while adding to the stylish look, meaning walking around the pool deck, bar hopping, and dancing the night away will be a breeze.
Choose from 18 colors, including neutrals like black, white, and navy, as well as bolder options like fuchsia and camo print. The shoes run from sizes 5 to 11 with half sizes available, and shoppers say they run true to size, although if you have wide feet you might want to size up.
To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $75)
Amazon customers love these sandals, giving them more than 5,100 five-star ratings. One reviewer went as far as to say that "they are the most comfortable sandals I own," also noting that they "can be worn with almost anything." Another added that the sandals "are lightweight, easy to walk in, and don't feel clunky at all," regarding the flatform style, since many similar pairs can often feel heavy on the feet (and in your suitcase).
One wearer complimented the sandals' comfort, even after long periods of wear. "I wore these to a beach wedding and wore them for hours and they were super nice." Similarly, another buyer added that the shoes "are so easy to walk, stand, and socialize in at parties."
To buy: amazon.com, $33
To buy: amazon.com, $51 (originally $75)
If you're looking for a pair of sandals you can wear all summer long, don't miss out on this pick from Steve Madden, especially while you can score a pair for as little as $33. You might even want to pick up multiple colors to coordinate with different travel outfits while prices are this low.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.