Stars of Netflix's 'Home Edit' on How the Snacks Are Just As Important As Clothes When Traveling

When it comes to traveling — or even just leaving the house for an errand — being comfy and having loads of snacks is top priority for founders of The Home Edit, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin.

Speaking with Travel + Leisure recently, the home organizing gurus and stars of the Netflix hit show got to talking about their latest collaboration with travel brand Calpak, and how it checks all the boxes for traveling and lounging these days.

"We really wanted to create a collection that married form and function," Shearer told T+L. "That's all we talk about at The Home Edit; we really also wanted to get into the comfort aspect of traveling, even if it's just traveling to the grocery store, even if it's the carpool lane, at this point, might as well be comfortable in matching joggers and mask."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Calpak

"The amount of snacks that we bring everywhere we go is almost unbelievable, like truly wild," Shearer said. "That's why the pouches are so large, everyone needs to understand just how many snacks we bring around with us everywhere."

"We have like a grocery store in the back of our car," Teplin added. "That's why we were excited to have a set of three [zipper cases] because then we can have all different snacks."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Calpak

Beyond being prepared for when a craving takes over, the collection most certainly matches the moment of both constant lounging and the optimistic return to travel.

But when packing a suitcase for that future trip, whenever it may be, Shearer gave some Home Edit-approved advice to keep in mind.

"I always like to say the correct system is the one that works for you," she said. "I have a whole packing system with my packing squares and how I divide up my toiletries between skincare and hair, my cosmetics, everything is in its own separate designated spot. I basically count the days I'm going to be gone and pick the correct amount of outfits, pajama sets, a couple of extra loungewear sets, everything goes in its designated packing square."

Teplin, on the other hand, said she still keeps it organized, but admitted, "I have way extra, I'm not that efficient."

For many of us who love travel, memories of trips past are keeping us going right now, and for the famed organizing partners, that trip was to London.

"We had the very best trip of our life in 2019," Shearer said. "The second we can go out again, we are going to live it up."