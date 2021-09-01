This Thoughtful Gift Is Hiding in the Amazon Handmade Section, and It Costs Just $24
A meaningful gift doesn't require you to spend a ton of money — after all, it's the thought that counts, right? Instead of going through your giftee's wishlist for ideas, head over to the Amazon handmade section to find quality items that are made with care across the globe. There are thousands of items to choose from, but we found one that's sure to stand out among the rest, and it costs less than $25.
No matter if you're shopping for a friend, family member, or yourself, this custom star map should be your first pick. It's a unique gift you won't find anywhere else, and you can customize it to map the stars in a specific location, on a particular date, to remember a special moment. You'll need to choose a short phrase, two names, date, location, time (optional), and font style in order to fully customize the map, and you can upgrade the print size for an extra charge. Please note that the print does not come with a frame, so we suggest adding one to your cart separately to complete the experience.
More than 3,000 shoppers gave the star map a five-star rating, saying it's "beautiful beyond my expectations" and "10,000 percent worth the money." The best part is, if you order one now, it can arrive in as little as three days when you choose the fastest delivery option. If you're a last-minute gift shopper, this is too good to pass up.
To buy: amazon.com, $24
"I bought this for my second anniversary and it came out beautiful and perfect! My husband loved it [...] and thought this was the best gift," says one five-star reviewer. "The print was beautiful and it looks exactly as displayed. The print came quicker than expected, which was nice just in case something wasn't correct. Perfect gift and worth the money."
Several customers say they're not only impressed with the product, but they're also happy with the service they receive from DreamTree Prints. If you need any adjustments after you place your order for the custom star map or would like to inquire about a custom piece, thei brand's page says it would be happy to work with you.