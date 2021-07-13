This Portable Cookware Set Is a Must-have for Camping Trips
If you're headed to a campsite this summer, you've probably already planned your packing list, including the gear you'll bring to cook with. There are a few options out there when it comes to meals on-the-go, and if you're planning to use a campfire or campsite or RV kitchen, you'll want to make sure you have the right cookware. Luckily, shopper-loved outdoor gear brand Stanley has a comprehensive cookware set that makes preparing meals while traveling impressively easy.
The Stanley Even Heat Camp Pro Cookset comes with 11 pieces: a 4.75-quart stainless steel stock pot, a 1.9-quart stainless steel sauce pan, two vented lids, an 8.5-inch frying pan, a collapsible cutting board, a spatula, a spoon, two trivets, and a locking bungee to ensure that everything nests neatly and securely inside. Stainless steel pans are key because they ensure even heating, and the collapsible construction and nesting capabilities make these pots and pans easy to pack, even when you're tight on space. Plus, everything is dishwasher safe, so you can give each piece a thorough cleaning when you return home.
To buy: amazon.com, stanley.com, $140
Amazon shoppers love this cookware set, complimenting how easy the pans are to use and pack. "This is a very high quality stacking cookware set. The pots have brazed/welded heat distribution plating on the bottoms, which is extremely helpful when cooking over uneven heating sources like a camp stove or fire," one reviewer wrote.
Another reviewer said they can attest to the functionality of this set after using it while traveling. "I ordered this because my husband and I do a lot of overland 4x4 trips in our Jeep and we have limited space," they wrote. "I love this set! Most all-in-one sets I found were tiny, and made of really thin metal. These are great, the big pan is nearly 5L so you can easily cook a stew or pasta meal for [two to three] people in it."
So if you're interested in making your best campsite meals yet, you're going to want to grab this camping cookware set before it sells out for the season.
