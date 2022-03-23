The TikTok-famous Stanley Travel Mug That Once Had a 100,000-long Waitlist Just Dropped in 3 New Sizes
If you're on TikTok, you've likely seen a video featuring the viral Stanley Adventure Quencher Travel Mug at least once or twice. The hashtag #stanleyquencher has more than 1.5 million views, while dozens of videos feature people talking about how much they love the popular travel mug. Since going viral, the Adventure Quencher has sold out multiple times and racked up a waitlist of nearly 100,000 people dying to get their hands on one.
It's easy to see why so many people are fans of the tumbler cup. It comes with a reusable straw and a rotating cover, which allows you to drink with and without the reusable straw. Not only will the double-walled vacuum insulated mug keep drinks hot for up to seven hours, but it will also keep beverages cold for up to 11 hours and ice intact for up to two days.
Its ability to keep hot and cold drinks at the correct temperature for that long was just one of the reasons that TikTok user @perkinsonparkway said she loved the Stanley mug. In a video with more than 140,000 views, she also raved about its ability to fit in her car's cup holder and the fact that it's dishwasher safe. But her favorite part seemed to be that the cap can be screwed on either side of the handled mug to make it compatible for both left- and right-handed people.
Stanley Adventure Quencher 40-ounce Travel Tumbler
To buy: stanley1913.com, $40 (join the waitlist)
More than 1,000 customers agree and have called it the "best travel mug" and "a great travel companion." Others said it's a great tumbler to use during workouts, hikes, or lengthy commutes. One wrote, "I use it every day and [it's] so easy to travel [with]."While another said they "never leave home without it."
The 40-ounce travel mug finally came back in stock yesterday, but it unfortunately sold out once again in all 11 colorways in just a few hours. If you weren't one of the lucky ones who were quick enough to snag one, there is hope! The brand has launched three new sizes of the popular tumbler: 14-ounce, 20-ounce, and 30-ounce options — and most colors are still in stock.
Just like the beloved 40-ounce version, these smaller options feature the same vacuum insulation, reusable straw, and three-way lid. They are all also dishwasher safe and car cup holder compatible. But you'll have to act fast, since certain styles are already starting to sell out. Given the popularity of the larger size, we wouldn't be surprised if these new versions of the Adventure Quencher will be out of stock by the end of the week.
Shop all three of the new sizes below or sign up for the waiting list for the classic 40-ounce version here.
Stanley Adventure Quencher 14-ounce Travel Tumbler
To buy: stanley1913.com, $20
Stanley Adventure Quencher 20-ounce Travel Tumbler
To buy: stanley1913.com, $25
Stanley Adventure Quencher 30-ounce Travel Tumbler
To buy: stanley1913.com, $30
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.