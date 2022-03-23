The TikTok-famous Stanley Travel Mug That Once Had a 100,000-long Waitlist Just Dropped in 3 New Sizes

Its ability to keep hot and cold drinks at the correct temperature for that long was just one of the reasons that TikTok user @perkinsonparkway said she loved the Stanley mug. In a video with more than 140,000 views, she also raved about its ability to fit in her car's cup holder and the fact that it's dishwasher safe. But her favorite part seemed to be that the cap can be screwed on either side of the handled mug to make it compatible for both left- and right-handed people.