This Portable GPS Tracker Lets You Send Custom Messages When You're Off the Grid — and It's 30% Off on Amazon

In addition to the Spot Gen4's ability to send S.O.S alerts to responders when absolutely necessary, with the simple press of a button, it can also allow tracking for up to 10 of your personal contacts, so they can follow you along your journey and know that you're okay. If you find yourself in need of help but not in a life-threatening situation, the Spot Gen4 will alert your preferred contacts so that you can get the assistance you need ASAP and head back out on your trek.