This Portable GPS Tracker Lets You Send Custom Messages When You're Off the Grid — and It's 30% Off on Amazon
At Travel + Leisure, we're dedicated to helping you find the absolute best products to meet your needs on the road and at home. The T+L Top Picks seal is awarded to items our editors have determined to be the best buys in their category.
As the ability to travel around the world slowly returns, adventure travelers can finally hop on a plane to trek the mountain ranges and sail the international waters that they haven't been able to for some time. If adventure travel is something you're itching to get back to (or even currently preparing for), then the Spot Gen4 portable communicator will be your best friend. And luckily, it's currently over 30 percent off on Amazon.
The Spot Gen4 communicator and check-in device is something I won't hike, bike, or go anywhere potentially off-grid without. At the press of a button, it's able to immediately alert local response teams of my GPS coordinates via the International Emergency Response Coordination Center and potentially save my life. For this reason and more, it's a travel staple for me, my partner, and his adventure-loving family — and it should be one for you, too.
To buy: amazon.com, $100 (originally $150)
In addition to the Spot Gen4's ability to send S.O.S alerts to responders when absolutely necessary, with the simple press of a button, it can also allow tracking for up to 10 of your personal contacts, so they can follow you along your journey and know that you're okay. If you find yourself in need of help but not in a life-threatening situation, the Spot Gen4 will alert your preferred contacts so that you can get the assistance you need ASAP and head back out on your trek.
Via the Spot My Globalstar app, partners, parents, siblings, or envious adventurer friends are able to track you along your journey, receive pre-programmed messages along with your location, and even get a custom message from you that you develop before your trip. While you may already have GPS tools that help you personally navigate your adventures, offering GPS tracking to friends and loved ones — even if it's just for them to vicariously explore with you — is invaluable.
As you trek and send your location and messages to your community, your locations are stored as waypoints in your Spot account. From here, you can refer to your waypoints from past adventures, easily integrate them into a Share View, and even track your travels as a whole with a Spot Adventures account.
Currently, the Spot Gen4 is 33 percent off on Amazon, which is an even better deal than we saw on Prime Day for this model.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.