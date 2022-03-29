Sperry Is Having a Major Sale on Some of Its Most Comfortable Styles

Shop our favorite men’s, women’s, and children’s discounted styles here.
By Rebecca Carhart March 29, 2022
Warmer weather is finally on the horizon, and if you're like us, you'll be spending more time by the water as soon as possible. If you're looking for a new pair of shoes to wear during all your upcoming seaside activities, we suggest heading over to Sperry. The iconic brand that's known for its high-quality nautical styles just dropped an epic sale, just in time for spring. 

There are tons of customer-loved shoes currently on sale, including the brand's iconic top-sider boat shoes, durable duck boots, and comfortable sneakers, all up to 50 percent off. For example, you can score these platform sneakers for just $48, these water-resistant boots for more than half off, and these cute shearling slides for nearly 40 percent off. 

Plenty of men's styles have been marked down as well. These nylon slip-on shoes, linen sneakers, and cozy slippers can all be yours for less than $50 a pair. Prices have also been slashed on classic boat shoes and styles from Sperry's collaboration with singer John Legend

And don't forget to check out the children's sale section, as there are tons of comfy shoe deals there too. These adorable rubber boots are currently $26 off, while these unisex sneakers can be yours for $34. 

To help you get started, we rounded up 22 of our top picks from the sale below. Whether you're looking for a super comfy pair of slippers, a supportive pair of sneakers, or a protective pair of rain boots, there's an option for just about everyone on this list. But you'll have to act fast if you want to score your favorite styles at such a steep discount, since certain sizes and colorways are already selling out. 

Keep reading to see our favorite Sperry deals below or shop the entire sale here.

Best Women's Sperry Deals 

Best Men's Sperry Deals

Best Children's Sperry Deals

