Spanx Just Restocked Its Flattering Swimsuits in New Colors After Being Sold Out for Months
By now, you're probably aware of Spanx's best-selling shapewear, high-quality activewear, and even its Oprah-approved pants. But did you know the beloved brand also makes ultra-flattering swimsuits as well? Since the company is known for producing comfortable and supportive basics, it comes as no surprise that its bathing suits would be any different. Spanx's swimsuits are so popular among shoppers they've been sold out for the past few months — but they're finally back in stock.
It's easy to see why the swimsuits are in such high demand. They're made from a double-layer seamless fabric that's extremely flattering, offers coverage even when wet, and won't dig in. Plus, the swimsuits feature built-in UPF 50+ protection to shield you from harmful rays and help prevent sunburns (though you should definitely reapply sunscreen throughout the day). What's more, the soft material is chlorine- and saltwater-resistant, so it won't fall apart, appear worn down, or fade in color over time.
And speaking of color, the popular swimsuits now come in three new vibrant shades including hibiscus, coastal blue, and mystic green that are all perfect for summer getaways. With three gorgeous hues and a swimwear collection consisting of five flattering pieces — the classic swim one-piece, the swim triangle top, the classic swim brief, the adjustable high-rise swim brief, and the classic swim bikini — it'll be difficult choosing a single swimsuit for the season.
The one-piece features removable, quick-drying cups, so your top half won't feel cold and soggy when wet, and adjustable straps that allow you to find a comfortable fit. It also has full coverage on the backside, so you don't have to worry about feeling exposed.
The bikini top is a classic triangle silhouette that has built-in quick-drying cups, but unlike other string bikini tops that have strings that need to be tied at the top and back, this version has a fully adjustable back-slider on the bottom strap for extra support and to prevent unwanted tan lines.
There are three bikini bottoms to choose from, depending on your coverage preference. The classic briefs have full coverage at the back and have a high-waisted fit for a sleek, sophisticated look. The hi-rise swim briefs also offer full coverage for your bum and hit above your belly button, but they have adjustable ruching at the sides, so you can show more skin if you decide to. Meanwhile, the classic swim bikini has a cheekier fit, but it will still stay in place and won't dig into your skin.
The one-piece and all three bottoms range in size from XS to 3XL, while the bikini top comes in sizes XS to XL. In addition to the bright new hues, the swimsuits are also available in classic black and navy colors. But you'll have to act fast if you want to snag your favorite comfortable and flattering bathing suit style before your next vacation, as certain colors and sizes are already disappearing.
