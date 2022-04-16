Spanx Just Restocked Its Flattering Swimsuits in New Colors After Being Sold Out for Months

There are three bikini bottoms to choose from, depending on your coverage preference. The classic briefs have full coverage at the back and have a high-waisted fit for a sleek, sophisticated look. The hi-rise swim briefs also offer full coverage for your bum and hit above your belly button, but they have adjustable ruching at the sides, so you can show more skin if you decide to. Meanwhile, the classic swim bikini has a cheekier fit, but it will still stay in place and won't dig into your skin.