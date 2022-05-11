These Best-selling Spanx Shorts Are Flattering, Water-resistant, and Have UPF 50+ Sun Protection
Along with a supportive pair of sandals, a comfortable swimsuit, and a cute sundress, a flattering pair of shorts is a must-have for any summer wardrobe. When it comes to the perfect summer shorts, you'll want a pair that's breathable, comfortable, and versatile enough to wear just about anywhere. Luckily, you don't need to look far to find a great pair, as Spanx's popular Sunshine Shorts tick all the above boxes and then some!
It's easy to see why the summer-ready bottoms have become best-sellers. They are made from a four-way stretch material that one Nordstrom shopper said "feels amazing against your skin." Like your favorite leggings or yoga pants, the shorts have an easy, pull-on design, but they also feature belt loops and faux back pockets to give them a more elevated, tailored feel. Plus, they have two real front pockets to hold small essentials like your hotel room key and credit cards.
The top of the shorts hit just below the belly button for a relaxed fit that won't dig into your waist. Even better, they are specifically designed to be longer in the back for added coverage, so you never have to worry about exposing your backside if you have to bend over. They are "amazingly comfortable and flattering shorts," one customer said.
Spanx 4-Inch Sunshine Shorts
What's more, the shorts have built-in UPF 50+ protection to shield you from harmful UV rays. Their soft, stretchy material is chlorine- and saltwater-resistant, so the shorts won't get destroyed even if you wear them to the beach or pool. With smart details like this, it's no wonder that one Nordstrom shopper wrote that they're "the best shorts I've purchased in recent memory."
And did we mention that they come in three different lengths? Depending on how much coverage you prefer, you can choose between four-inch, six-inch, and ten-inch versions of the comfy shorts. The two longer styles range in size from XS to 3XL, while the four-inch option comes in sizes XS through XL. They're available in four colors: black, navy, black camo, and green camo.
Spanx 10-Inch Sunshine Shorts
All three lengths are available on Spanx's website and at Nordstrom, and they are all $72 each. While that may seem a bit pricey for a pair of shorts, the fact that shoppers say they love them so much they "went back and got a second pair" seems like they are well worth the price. See what all the hype is about for yourself and shop the best-selling Spanx Sunshine shorts below.
Spanx 6-Inch Sunshine Shorts
