This Oprah-approved Brand Launched a Line of Fully Opaque White Pants Just in Time for Summer
Nothing says summer quite like a crisp pair of white pants, but anyone who has worn them knows there is always a chance they will turn see-through in certain lighting — that is until now. Spanx has just launched a line of white pants and shorts that promises to be completely opaque, so you'll never have to worry about that dreaded wardrobe malfunction again.
Spanx knows a thing or two about designing flattering and comfortable bottoms — it's black pants have earned Oprah's seal of approval, after all. And because its latest launch, the On-the-Go Silver Lining collection, has the same fashion-meets-function qualities, we wouldn't be surprised if becomes just as popular.
In honor of the new collection, Spanx recruited its first-ever celebrity ambassador, supermodel Ashley Graham, to put the summer-ready bottoms to the test. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Graham shared she was skeptical at first. "I didn't believe it," she said. "Then I had a fitting and I wore black granny panties on purpose; and sure enough, I put on the pants, I bent over in front of the mirror, and I screamed to my assistant, 'You can't see the underwear!'"
On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pant with Silver Lining Technology
According to the brand, it took seven years to develop the technology that guarantees 100 percent opacity. Along with being fully opaque, each piece in the collection is made with an ultra-soft, four-way cotton stretch fabric and has a pull-on design that makes them super comfortable and easy to take on and off.
On-the-Go Kick Flare Pant with Silver Lining Technology
There are four styles in the On-the-Go collection: an ankle slim straight pant, a kick flare pant, a six-inch pair of shorts, and a four-inch pair of shorts. To create a smooth front, the bottoms don't have side pockets, but all four bottoms have two flattering back pockets that will fit your essentials, such as your phone, hotel key, or credit card. Even better, they are all machine-washable for added convenience.
The four-inch shorts range in size from XS to XL, while the other three bottoms all range from XS to 3XL. And the pants even come in petite and tall options as well. The kick-flare and straight-leg pants are $148 each, while both pairs of shorts will cost you $98 apiece. If you want to give these worry-free white bottoms a try for yourself, we suggest adding them to your cart ASAP, as certain sizes are already selling out.
On-the-Go 4" Shorts with Silver Lining Technology
On-the-Go 6" Shorts with Silver Lining Technology
