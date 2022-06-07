Spanx's New Stretchy Pants Are a Must-have in This Travel Editor's Work Wardrobe

I love how the pants look and feel; not only are they easy to dress up for a polished work look, but they also look great with a t-shirt and sneakers on casual days. The pull-on design, high-waisted fit, and stretchy waistband ensure lasting comfort that helps the pants stay in place while I'm sitting at my desk and walking around. And perhaps most importantly, the waistband doesn't dig into my side — one of the major complaints I have with most work pants. I also love the subtle flared and cropped hem, which looks great with boots, sneakers, flats, and sandals. I've already worn the pants to the office and felt as if I was wearing a pair of my favorite leggings, so you can bet that they'll be my go-to option for office days, work trips, and more.