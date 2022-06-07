Spanx's New Stretchy Pants Are a Must-have in This Travel Editor's Work Wardrobe
Spanx may be best known for its comfortable, flattering shapewear, although the brand also makes stylish and functional clothing that you can just as easily wear on an airplane as you can in the office. It recently launched a new collection of pants and shorts that are designed with travel and versatility in mind, and one pair in particular is already a staple in my wardrobe.
The brand sent me a pair of the On-the-go Kick Flare Pants to test out, and I was instantly impressed with their look and feel — and the longer I wore them, the more I liked them. The pants are made from a blend of cotton, rayon, and elastane, which means they're structured enough for a professional look but stretchy enough to remain comfortable throughout the day. Plus, they have two back pockets that are perfect for holding your phone or work ID badge in a pinch. I've also found that the machine-washable pants resist wrinkles well and can easily be freshened up with a little wrinkle-release spray, making them a stellar option for travel.
I love how the pants look and feel; not only are they easy to dress up for a polished work look, but they also look great with a t-shirt and sneakers on casual days. The pull-on design, high-waisted fit, and stretchy waistband ensure lasting comfort that helps the pants stay in place while I'm sitting at my desk and walking around. And perhaps most importantly, the waistband doesn't dig into my side — one of the major complaints I have with most work pants. I also love the subtle flared and cropped hem, which looks great with boots, sneakers, flats, and sandals. I've already worn the pants to the office and felt as if I was wearing a pair of my favorite leggings, so you can bet that they'll be my go-to option for office days, work trips, and more.
The pants are available in three colors: black, navy, and bright red in regular, petite, and tall sizing, ranging from XS to 3XL. And while I'm a fan of the flared pants, a slim straight leg cut is also available in three colors, as well as summer-ready zebra print. If you're on the hunt for a pair of summer shorts, you can also check out the collection's 4-inch and 6-inch styles.
If you're looking to expand your work wardrobe, or could simply use a pair of versatile pants to wear for just about any occasion, don't miss out on this pick from Spanx. And while you're at it, check out the rest of the brand's clothing line, including its breezy Air Essentials collection, which includes soft, breathable tops that pair perfectly with these pants.
