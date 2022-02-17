Celebrities Love These Ultra-flattering Leggings, and They're on Sale Right Now
Clothing that is flattering and comfortable to travel in is always at the top of our shopping lists, which is probably why we love Spanx so much. While the brand may be best known for its shapewear pieces, it's also one of our favorite places to shop travel-ready picks like cozy loungewear, stretchy yet tailored pants, and celeb-approved activewear.
Hollywood stars have been seen in a variety of Spanx leggings in recent years, but its Booty Boost leggings are definitely the brand's most popular style. Everyone from Jennifer Garner to Reese Witherspoon has been spotted in a pair. Kourtney Kardashian even listed the leggings as one of her wardrobe essentials on her website Poosh, where she raved that they "make your figure look incredible."
It's easy to see why so many A-listers are fans. These leggings are made from a soft, breathable, four-way-stretch material that wicks sweat and dries quickly to keep you cool and comfortable while on the move. Plus, the high-rise fit, contoured waistband, and sculpting fabric work together to provide a butt-lifting effect to literally give your booty a boost.
Other features to love? The celeb-approved leggings also have a hidden pocket in the waistband that's big enough to hold your phone, and their seamless center prevents dreaded camel toe. The ⅞ barely cropped length hits just between the calf and ankle, making them equally flattering on tall and petite figures.
As a shopping writer who has a pair of these exact leggings in her rotation, I can also personally attest to how the high waistband doesn't slip down. I have worn the Booty Boost leggings for workouts, while running errands, and during travel, and they've always stayed put.
What's more, the leggings are actually size-inclusive, with a range from XS to 3XL. While finding a great-fitting legging is reason enough to purchase a pair, perhaps the best news is that nearly every style of the Booty Boost leggings is currently discounted during the Spanx sale — including classic solid colors, speckled prints, and a fun metallic version.
And if you're looking for a cropped pair for sweaty workouts or a faux leather option for a night out, there are dozens of other Spanx leggings on sale right now. Shop the marked-down Booty Boost Leggings and more discounted Spanx leggings below.
To buy: spanx.com, $77 (originally $110)
