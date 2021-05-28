The Best Deals to Shop From Spanx’s Memorial Day Weekend Denim Sale
When you think about denim, a pair of stiff, tight, and uncomfortable pants may come to mind. But thanks to SPANX, denim can be just as comfy and flattering as your favorite leggings. From classic distressed styles to trendier looks like flared jeans, SPANX is changing everything we thought we knew about denim — in the best way possible. And this Memorial Day Weekend, it's all on sale.
From Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31, you can score major discounts on all of SPANX's bestselling denim styles. Shoppers can snag 50 percent off already-marked-down denim items and 30 percent off all other denim styles. And considering how comfortable and cute SPANX's jeans are, this is one Memorial Day Weekend sale you're not going to want to miss. Read on for our favorite pieces from the sale.
Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans
A pair of slightly distressed blue jeans will forever be a closet staple. This stretchy, slim-fitting option from SPANX could not look or feel better on all body types — and it's guaranteed to be the most-worn piece you own.
Ankle Skinny Jeans in White
You know that old trope that white should only be worn between Memorial Day and Labor Day? Well, we say white can (and should) be worn year round. But if you're looking to add a little extra white to your wardrobe this summer, these comfy SPANX jeans are our top pick.
Cropped Flare Jeans
Closet overflowing with skinny jeans? Try adding some flare with this popular style. Designed with SPANX's no-show Gut Check technology, you're sure to look your absolute best in these. Pair them with a blouse and denim or leather jacket to complete the ensemble.
Vintage Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans
There's nothing like a pair of black jeans to give an outfit a little bit of edge. Featuring a knee rip, frayed hem, and discreetly stretchy waistband, these figure-flattering jeans will quickly become one of your favorite pairs.
Hillary Maglin is a digital editor who splits most of her time between New York City and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. You can find her on Instagram @hillarymaglin, where her DMs are always open to discuss travel gear, wine bars, and Taylor Swift's latest record.
