Spanx Just Dropped Its Black Friday Sale Days in Advance — and Everything Is 20% Off
If comfortable clothing is at the top of your Black Friday shopping lists, you may want to head over to Spanx. The brand just dropped a massive sale that has marked down everything on its site by 20 percent. Yes you read that right, every single item on Spanx's website is on sale right now — including tons of pieces that are loved by some of our favorite celebrities.
You can scoop up the Booty Boost Leggings that Kourtney Kardashian once said help "make your figure look incredible" for only $79 and the comfy Bra-llelujah bra that Jennifer Garner tells all her friends about for a mere $55. And don't forget to scoop up a pair of Oprah's favorite black pants while they are on sale for less than $120.
Oprah loves the "perfect" black pants so much she included them in her 2019 Favorite Things List and even called the founder of Spanx to personally thank her. "When I first saw these ultra-flattering pants, I immediately called Sara Blakely, the founder of Spanx, to applaud her," said Oprah. "In sizes XS to 3X, they have built-in tummy control, so you don't need to wear compression gear underneath — you're already Spanxed!"
Tons of customer-loved items are marked down as well, including the brand's best-selling faux leather leggings and this drape front jacket. Even its new AirLuxe collection that one T+L writer called "the softest, comfiest loungewear I've ever tried," is on sale. And seeing as how she said the luxe and cozy pieces will "surely become travelers' secret to nailing airport style," we definitely plan on adding them to our shopping carts.
To help you navigate through all the killer deals with ease, we've rounded up our favorite 20 comfy pieces from the sale. Keep reading to shop all our top picks below or shop the entire sale here. Just be sure to act fast — with markdowns this good, styles are sure to sell out quickly.
Best Comfortable Clothing Deals
- The Perfect Pant, Slim Straight, $111 (originally $138)
- AirLuxe Got Ya Covered Pullover, $95 (originally $118)
- The Get Moving Skort, $58 (originally $72)
- Ankle Skinny Jeans, $103 (originally $128)
- Suit Yourself Long Sleeve Turtleneck Bodysuit, $71 (originally $88)
Best Legging Deals
- Faux Leather Leggings, $79 (originally $98)
- Booty Boost Active Leggings, $79 (originally $98)
- Look At Me Now Seamless Cropped Leggings, $55 (originally $68)
- Everywear Knockout Leggings, $88 (originally $110)
- Everywear Icon Cropped Leggings, $79 (originally $98)
Best Undergarment Deals
- Bra-llelujah Full Coverage Bra, $55 (originally $68)
- Undie-Tectable Brief, $20 (originally $24)
- Breast of Both Worlds Reversible Comfort Bra, $34 (originally $42)
- Everyday Shaping Panties, $18 (originally $22)
- Bra-llelujah Tank Bralette, $47 (originally $58)
Best Shapewear Deals
- Oncore Mid-Thigh Short, $52 (originally $64)
- Suit Yourself Fancy Strapless Bodysuit, $119 (originally $148)
- Spotlight on Lace Satin Thong Bodysuit, $63 (originally $78)
- Luxe Essentials Long Sleeve Bodysuit, $63 (originally $78)
- Suit Yourself Fancy Open Bust Cami, $52 (originally $64)
