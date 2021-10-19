Spanx Just Launched the Softest, Comfiest Loungewear I've Ever Tried

Launching today, Spanx's new AirLuxe collection is seriously unlike anything else I've tried in the loungewear space. The material is something you have to feel to believe: Breathable yet substantial, buttery-soft yet smooth (almost silky), and so flattering that they'll surely become travelers' secret to nailing airport style. It's the best loungewear I've ever tested as a lifestyle writer, and I won't be surprised if they sell out faster than any other launch from Spanx. You can currently shop AirLuxe's four styles, including two pullovers, a tapered pant, and a wide-legged pant, in both black and navy blue.