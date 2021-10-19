Spanx Just Launched the Softest, Comfiest Loungewear I've Ever Tried
Having worn nearly nothing but loungewear in the past year and a half, I've learned my lesson that not all joggers, hoodies, pullovers, and wide-legged pants are made the same. They have to be soft but flattering, breathable but not flimsy, easy to clean but durable, and comfortable but stylish. Rarely will you find clothing that includes all these qualities, but finally, something has come along that manages to tick all these boxes (and more).
Launching today, Spanx's new AirLuxe collection is seriously unlike anything else I've tried in the loungewear space. The material is something you have to feel to believe: Breathable yet substantial, buttery-soft yet smooth (almost silky), and so flattering that they'll surely become travelers' secret to nailing airport style. It's the best loungewear I've ever tested as a lifestyle writer, and I won't be surprised if they sell out faster than any other launch from Spanx. You can currently shop AirLuxe's four styles, including two pullovers, a tapered pant, and a wide-legged pant, in both black and navy blue.
To buy: spanx.com, from $98
Already known for its ultra-comfortable bras, underwear, leggings, and Oprah-approved pants, Spanx's reputation as the go-to brand for flattering closet essentials has really been cemented with the new AirLuxe line. The collection is made with spacer fabric, a woven textile that's designed specifically to increase air flow while remaining so lightweight, it's almost foamy. The AirLuxe line is so soft that I was actually stunned when I first felt them at a press preview, and the company is right when they describe it as "out of this world."
As a constant jogger-wearer, I love the ankle cuff detail on the tapered pants, but it's really the wide-legged pants that surprised me. Although wide-legged pants have recently taken the fashion world by storm, I've found it hard to find a pair that hugs my curves without losing its flowy look — and AirLuxe's wide-leg style definitely achieves that feat. They're so flattering (and made my legs look so long) that I can already imagine how great they'll look with button-up shirts and cashmere sweaters.
The pullovers are top-notch, too, and I appreciate the high-neck design on both for keeping bone-chilling cold air away from my neck — perfect for keeping warm in a freezing airplane without the need to pull out an additional scarf. Both are stretchy and flowy enough that it'll be easy to add another t-shirt or long-sleeve tee underneath for more warmth.
Spanx's AirLuxe collection is simply unbelievable in terms of how comfortable, soft, lightweight, and breathable it is. It'll surely become a hit — shop it below before the entire line sells out.
