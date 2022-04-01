Spanx Just Added New Travel-ready Tops to Its Oprah-approved Athleisure Line
If comfortable clothing is at the top of your spring shopping list, we suggest heading over to Spanx as soon as possible. The beloved brand just expanded its AirEssentials line (formerly known as AirLuxe) to include four stylish new tops made from the same buttery-soft material as its best-selling sweats.
The athleisure line launched late last year with a small collection of stretchy pullovers and lounge pants that quickly sold out after getting a shoutout from Oprah. The media mogul filmed herself unboxing her AirEssential pieces last December and described them as "the softest material I have felt for sweats," going on to say that the fabric "feels like a hug." And now the cozy collection has gotten a fashion-forward makeover just in time for warmer weather.
The latest release includes four different tops: a peplum top, a mock-neck tank, a puff sleeve blouse, and a short sleeve t-shirt, all made from the same Oprah-approved fabric. Not only is the four-way stretch material buttery-soft and lightweight, but it's also super breathable too. While the cozy new pieces may be as soft and comfortable as your favorite sweatpants, they are sleek and stylish enough to wear just about anywhere.
As someone who is already a fan of the loungewear collection, I can't wait to get my hands on the new shirts. Now that our office is opening up again, I've been looking for some office-appropriate pieces that will still be as comfortable as my WFH wardrobe. Luckily, the puff sleeve and peplum shirts fit the bill.
One of the AirLuxe sweatshirts is already my go-to top for long flights and train rides, so I have a feeling the ultra-soft t-shirt will make a great addition to my travel wardrobe. And the mock-neck top comes in so many pretty pastel colors, I can see myself adding at least a few of them to my rotation this season.
All four pieces range in sizes XS to 3XL, and prices start at $78. If you want to get your hands on one or two of the new shirts, we suggest adding them to your cart ASAP as they are bound to sell out as quickly, and it might take a while to restock once they're gone. Keep scrolling to see more of the cute tops or shop the entire AirEssentials line here.
